Trump accuses Twitter of ‘censoring’ him in bizarre rant on Fox Business

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Twitter of “censoring” him in an angry rant on Fox Business.

During an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, the president said that Twitter was intentionally lowering his follower count, which he claimed made it “harder for me to get out the message.”

Even though Trump currently has more than 61 million people following him on Twitter, he claimed that he should have much more and said that Twitter executives were to blame.

“These people are all Democrats, it’s totally biased towards Democrats,” the president fumed. “If I announced tomorrow that I was a liberal Democrat i would pick up 5,000 followers!”

Trump also told a story of supporters who approached him and claimed that they were not able to follow him on Twitter.

“People come up to me and say, ‘Sir I can’t follow you on Twitter!'” Trump said.

Despite Trump’s ranting, there is no evidence that he has ever been censored by Twitter.

Watch the video below.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
