Trump administration completes rollback of Obama anti-coal plan
President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday finalized its rollback of an Obama-era plan to cut harmful emissions from coal-fired power plants, triggering an outcry from opposition Democrats who called it a “giveaway to big polluters.”
The reality may be more complex, however, as the US energy mix continues to shift away from coal and toward natural gas, as a result of the fracking boom and its cost advantage, as well as to renewables.
The power sector is expected to have reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 13 percent in 2019 compared to 2005 levels, according to official statistics. CO2 output from coal fell a drastic 39 percent between 2005 and 2015.
Trump announced in 2017 his plans to kill the Clean Power Plan that had been introduced two years earlier by then-president Barack Obama but had been put on hold by the Supreme Court.
The Environment Protection Agency has been working since then on its replacement, known as the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule, which had to pass a period of public comment.
“Rather than punishing US production and yielding the marketplace to Chinese coal, which is what the Obama Clean Power plan did, we are leveling the playing field and encouraging innovation and technology across the sector,” EPA chief Andrew Wheeler told a press conference.
“Our ACE rule will incentivize new technologies that ensure short coal plants can be part of a cleaner future.”
But Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “stunning giveaway to big polluters, giving dirty special interests the green light to choke our skies, poison our waters and worsen the climate crisis.”
“By repealing the historic Clean Power Plan, the Trump Administration has doubled down on their all-out assault on the health and well-being of our children,” she said.
The new rule will likely be challenged by Democrat-controlled states and could wind its way up to the Supreme Court.
Beyond Carbon, an activist group that is funded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, also slammed the move but said that market forces would prevent a revival of the coal industry.
“The Trump administration’s attempts to revive obsolete industries like coal have proven futile: since he has taken office, over 50 coal plants have closed, putting us over halfway to retiring the US coal fleet,” the group said.
Breaking Banner
Most Republican voters admit to feeling ‘embarrassed’ and ‘exhausted’ by Trump’s comments
Some diehard supporters of President Donald Trump have asserted that they admire the fact that he is so unapologetic about his rhetoric and his actions. But according to a new Pew Research survey, most Republican or Republican-leaning voters admit that they sometimes feel “embarrassed” or “concerned” about things that Trump says.
According to Pew, 53% of Republican or Republican-leaning voters say they sometimes feel “embarrassed” by Trump’s comments — while 59% are sometimes “concerned” by them. Some of the adjectives Pew ran by GOP or GOP-leaning voters were even stronger, including “angry,” “exhausted” and “frightened.”
Breaking Banner
Facebook moderator died from heart attack on the job — and managers were ordered not to tell employees: report
A Facebook moderator died of a heart attack last while on the job for the social media giant, according to a new report detailing miserable working conditions for the company's employees.
Keith Utley, a former Coast Guard lieutenant commander, was working an overnight shift at Facebook's moderator site in Tampa, Florida, when co-workers noticed him slump out of his chair, reported The Verge.
2020 Election
Biden tells billionaires that things wouldn’t change under his administration
Don't worry, billionaires: your standard of living won't change under a Joe Biden administration.
That's the message the Democratic frontrunner delivered to donors Tuesday as he continued a fundraising trip in New York that saw him on Monday tell a room of wealthy Wall Streeters "you guys are great" and ask a Trump-loving supermarket magnate for support.
In Biden's comments Tuesday, the former vice president told a room of 100 of the New York financial elite, including bankers Robert Rubin and Roger Altman, both of whom worked in the Treasury Department under Democratic administrations, that he wasn't their enemy. According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein, Biden took pains to separate himself from the rest of the field in his comments.