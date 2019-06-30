Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump advisers had no idea about a possible Kim Jong Un meeting until Trump tweeted: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea Sunday, but the meeting was a complete surprise to his aides, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Trump was leaving the G-20 meeting when he tweeted Saturday that he was headed to North Korea to “say Hello(?)!” to Kim at the border. It came as such a surprise that they were forced to scramble for 24 hours to prepare.

“The administration hadn’t begun to plan for a possible meeting until the president tweeted,” the Journal cited those familiar with the discussion. Despite comments from Trump hinting at a meeting, there wasn’t anything set up or scheduled.

“That touched off a race among aides to arrange with one day’s notice a meeting between the two leaders, whose previous summits required months of preparation,” the report continued. “Administration officials earlier in the week had advised reporters not to expect a Trump-Kim encounter.”

Even Ivanka Trump was cagey about the ordeal, telling South Korea’s first lady at a G-20 dinner that her father would have an “update” for the South Korea side about the event, which was less than 24-hours away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the hours leading up to the encounter Sunday, during which Mr. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step inside North Korea, it remained unclear whether it would happen—another instance of the impulsive diplomacy that has defined the Trump presidency,” the Journal reported.

Trump reportedly said in an interview that he “might” meet with Kim while visiting President Moon Jae-in in Seoul. The White House asked for the information to be deleted in published for security reasons.

“Two days later, on Wednesday, Mr. Moon told foreign journalists visiting Seoul that the U.S. and North Korea had engaged in ‘behind the scenes’ talks about a third summit between the two countries’ leaders,” said the Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump advisers had no idea about a possible Kim Jong Un meeting until Trump tweeted: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea Sunday, but the meeting was a complete surprise to his aides, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Trump was leaving the G-20 meeting when he tweeted Saturday that he was headed to North Korea to "say Hello(?)!" to Kim at the border. It came as such a surprise that they were forced to scramble for 24 hours to prepare.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump thinks he’s going to make history with North Korea — but he’s ‘on the road to nowhere’: conservative

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 30, 2019

By

Sunday, President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. President to take the hand of a dictator and cross into North Korea. While it may have been a big step for Trump, conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot said that the American leader is on the "road to nowhere."

Boot compared Sunday's event as a kind of reality show of international relations, where every move Trump made seemed staged for the best photos and videos.

"In truth, the 'historic' meeting at the DMZ was symbolism utterly devoid of substance," Boot wrote. "It was a photo op. That's it. The only agreement was to resume lower-level talks — you know, the ones that should have been going on for the past year. But those negotiations are likely to prove a road to nowhere."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sarah Sanders wants to cash in with a book and paid speeches before becoming Arkansas governor

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is officially unemployed, beginning Monday.

Like other former Trump staff, she is about to start writing her book, Axios reported Sunday. She'll then use the book to do a tour of speaking engagements and parlay that into a gubernatorial run.

Trump announced when Sanders was leaving that he supported her efforts to become the new Arkansas governor, and Democrats wholeheartedly agreed with the idea, noting how unpopular Sanders is. Trump, however, is more popular and Sanders obviously has connections with her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]