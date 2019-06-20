Trump advisor John Bolton to hold ‘regional security’ talks in Israel
US National Security Advisor John Bolton will travel to Israel at the weekend for “regional security talks” with top Russian and Israeli officials, the White House said Thursday amid spiking tensions with Iran.
Bolton will meet Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, followed by talks with his Israeli and Russian counterparts, Meir Ben-Shabbat and Nikolai Patrushev, NSC spokesman Garrett Marquis said.
Bolton also will meet with the director general of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission Zeev Snir.
The NSC announcement came just hours after Iran shot down a US drone in what Washington called an unprovoked attack.
Tehran said the drone, a high-flying Global Hawk, was brought down with a surface-to-air missile after it entered its airspace. The US military said the drone was in international airspace.
“Iran made a very big mistake!” US President Donald Trump tweeted.
It was the latest of a series of incidents in and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz that have sent regional tensions soaring.
The United States has accused Iran of attacks on shipping in the area, including suspected mine explosions on two tankers last week.
Adding to the uncertainty is Iran’s threat to stop observing some restrictions on its nuclear program in retaliation for the United States’ unilateral withdrawal last year from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.
The mind-blowing connection between a former Pence security advisor and an admitted Russian agent
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has had much to say this week about Republicans and the vetting process. And having chastised the GOP over domestic violence allegations involving former Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, Maddow turned her attention to Vice President Mike Pence and another “vetting disaster” on Wednesday night — taking him to task for failing to vet his former national security advisor, Andrea L. Thompson (now serving as undersecretary of state for arms control and international security affairs).
Breaking Banner
Trump ridiculed for babbling Oval Office talk about ‘manned drones’: We call those ‘planes’
During a press availability in the Oval Office with Canadian Prime Minister, Donald Trump was naturally asked about Iran reportedly shooting down a U.S. drone in international airspace, which led to the president rambling in the way he does about what a drone is and does.
His explanation was not what one might call knowledgeable or smooth.
“I think probably Iran made a mistake,” the president replied when asked about the international incident. “I would imagine it was a general or somebody that made a mistake in shooting that drone down. Fortunately, that drone was unarmed. There was no man in it and there was no — it was just — it was over international waters, clearly over international waters, but we didn’t have a man or woman in the drone. We had nobody in the drone. It would have made a big difference, let me tell you. It would have made a big, big difference."
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmaker’s secret Christian magic shop exposed after he seeks Tennessee House leadership
A Tennessee Republican is facing questions about a Christian magic supply business he operates out of his basement, but hasn't registered or disclosed with the state.
Deputy Speaker Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough) is handing out campaign checks to Republican colleagues as he hopes to drum up support to become the state's next House Speaker, but he's facing new questions about his religiously themed business and ties to two companies that do political work, reported the Tennessean.