Trump aides admit Kamala Harris ‘looked strong on stage’ at Democratic debate: report
Aides traveling in South Korea with President Donald Trump all found time to watch the Democratic Party debates — and some are acknowledging Kamala Harris had a breakout night.
“But President Trump has been less sure-footed about how he would take on Senator Kamala Harris if she were to be his rival. And after her breakout performance in the Democratic presidential primary debate on Thursday night, Trump campaign aides and allies acknowledged that Ms. Harris, a black former prosecutor from the donor-laden state of California, could prove to be a vexing adversary,” The New York Times reported.
Iam Sams, the national press secretary for Harris, tweeted out a link to the story with that quote.
That got the attention of Los Angeles Times White House reporter Eli Stokols.
“While Trump said yesterday Harris got ‘too much credit’ for her debate performance, some aides traveling with him (who all found time to watch the debate amid the G-20) said privately that she looked strong on stage,” Stokols reported.
Trump consultant is running a fake Joe Biden campaign website designed to mock him and divide the left: report
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Patrick Mauldin, a Republican political consultant who helped generate social media content for President Donald Trump's campaign, has created a fake website for former Vice President Joe Biden that looks superficially like his campaign website, but is full of content mocking him, collecting his gaffes, and highlighting his previous illiberal policy positions in an apparent attempt to make him toxic in the Democratic primary.
"Biden.info" shows GIFs of Biden touching women and girls, touts his support for the Iraq war and opposition to busing, contains some of his most awkward quotes on the campaign trail, and is headlined with the message, "Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America's problems!"
Trump’s trade talks with China flopped because administration officials didn’t do their homework: ex-trade adviser
In a Politico piece noting that President Donald Trump walked away from trade talks with China mostly empty-handed, a former financial emissary to the country said negotiations were doomed to failure and were a waste of time.
With Politico stating, "President Donald Trump departed a gathering of world leaders Saturday without striking his long-sought trade deal with China, leaving him with a major unfulfilled campaign promise just as he revs up his reelection bid," the report notes that failure to make any progress could hurt the president in farm states that helped propel him to the Oval Office.
Fox Business host surprisingly endorses Kamala Harris as the candidate who could bring Trump down
Trish Regan saw Sen. Kamala Harris' breakthrough moment coming. In my most recent conversation with the Fox Business Network prime-time host — conducted before last week's Democratic presidential debates — she pointed to the California senator as a candidate who might bridge the gap between moderates and progressives and successfully confront President Trump.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Harris "may emerge as an incredible force in months to come," Regan said. "I think she has a lot going for her in that she is a minority, she's a woman, she has a je ne sais quoi in terms of her stage presence, in terms of her demeanor, in terms of her ability to project."