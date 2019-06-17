Trump and everyone around him are trying to prove they can do worse with Russia in 2020
President Donald Trump’s insistence on siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin is creating a doomsday scenario for the 2020 presidential campaign.
On MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” with Nicolle Wallace, the panel discussed the ethics of government officials refusing to brief Trump on delicate aspects of their efforts to contain provocations from Russia.
“In a normal White House these comments and questions would be right questions,” analyst John Heilemann said. “But clearly what’s going on is that much of the national security establishment looks at Trump said he’s not fully on board with the objectives that we’re pursuing by trying to keep Russia at bay.”
“No, what I see is a huge problem with the president of the United States whose loyalties are in question among his own national security advisers, which is I think the real problem,” he added.
But we’re talking around the truth that Donald Trump’s conduct was so suspicious that acting director of the FBI Andy McCabe opened a full-fledged investigation to answer the question, ‘Is he a Russian agent?'” Wallace noted.
“Not only is this conversation out of a time capsule, we’re also not addressing the central question, it and while Robert Mueller didn’t prove a criminal conspiracy with Russia, the truth is Donald Trump and everyone around him is leaning into — you know, you want to see collusion, people, 2016 was nothing — here’s what we got coming in 2020,” she added.
Far-right Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini in Washington to stress Italy’s closeness to Trump administration
Matteo Salvini, the far-right Italian deputy prime minister, spoke during a visit to Washington on Monday of his "closeness" to President Donald Trump's administration.
Salvini, whose powerful League party did well in last month's European Parliament elections, met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and was due to meet later with Vice President Mike Pence in the White House.
Salvini, whose party is often at odds with their coalition partners, the Five Star Movement, played down his own role in cracking down on boats trying to save migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.
Pentagon releases photos saying it proves Iran was responsible for oil tanker fire
The Pentagon is releasing high-resolution photos showing what they say proves mines were not the only cause of the oil tanker fire that President Donald Trump has alleged was an attack.
CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr said that the Pentagon released the photos after so much doubt surrounded the allegations. The legacy of the war in Iraq has prompted many to speculate that the claim of an Iranian attack is part of a ploy by the Trump government, who is eager to go to war with Iran.
Masters of manipulation: the evolution of ‘puppy dog eyes’
Ever wondered how dogs learned to use their "puppy eyes" to bend us to their will?
It turns out our pet pooches have evolved human-like eyebrow muscles, which let them make the sad faces that melt our hearts, according to a new study published on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
It involved dissecting the cadavers of domestic dogs and comparing them to those of wild wolves, our best friends' ancestors, whom they branched off from around 33,000 years ago (don't worry, no animals were killed for the research).