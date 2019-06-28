Trump and Hannity review the Democratic debates: ‘The radical socialists on stage did not deliver’
President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the Democrats participating in the second Democratic presidential primary debates during a meeting of global leaders taking place in Japan.
Trump criticized the ten candidates on stage for pledging that their health care proposals would provide coverage for immigrants living in the country illegally, claiming their performances had secured his re-election.
“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited health care. How about taking care of American Citizens first!?” Trump posted on Twitter. “That’s the end of that race!”
Republicans, including Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, also criticized the Democratic presidential hopefuls over their vow to provide healthcare to undocumented immigrants.
“It was frightening to see how far left the Democratic Party has gone — to have every single candidate on that stage raise their hand and say they would give full, free healthcare to illegal immigrants when we have millions and millions of Americans who can’t afford their deductibles under Obamacare,” McDaniel said Thursday night in an interview with Fox News.
In an echo of McDaniel’s comments, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said it was “scary” to watch how far to the left the candidates were trying to position themselves in an attempt to win over voters.
“Look, the debate last night — the clown car is broken. There’s no break, and it only steers left,” Cruz said Thursday night during an interview with primetime host Sean Hannity. “I got to say, it was scary last night. It was scary to see the Democrats — everyone of them — falling all over each other to go further and further left.”
“You saw them embrace late-term abortions. You saw them embrace 70 percent tax rates. You saw them embrace socialism,” he added. “You saw them tell the American people they want to take away everyone’s health insurance. And you saw them embrace open borders.”
Earlier on the program, Hannity, who acts as an informal adviser to the president and often uses his widely watched primetime program to go to bat for Trump, declared the president to be the “clear winner from this week’s Democratic debates.”
“The radical socialists on stage did not deliver — virtually no one was impressed with anyone,” said Hannity, who previously said he will stump for Trump during the presidential campaign.
Hannity ranted about the Democrats “ill-informed platforms” and “far-left fantasies,” as he claimed “the real embarrassment” was that NBC asked MSNBC host Rachel Maddow to moderate the debate. The primetime host called Maddow the “single-biggest conspiracy theorist in the country.”
Elsewhere on Fox News, primetime hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham predictably devoted much of their programs Thursday night to boost the president.
“The Democratic Party went completely insane yesterday,” Carlson said Thursday night. “Elite Democrats have permanently broken with reality. They no longer care what’s true, what’s possible, what’s real. They live in a kind of dream state — a place of fantasy, punctuated by howls of self-righteousness.”
Ingraham, meanwhile, criticized the Democratic candidates for taking up what she called a “slash and burn strategy toward every American tradition and common sense understanding of economics and governance.” She also accused the Democrats of “looney-ness.”
2020 Election
Fighting words for a New Gilded Age – Democratic candidates are sounding a lot like Teddy Roosevelt
There was a Republican on the Democratic Party debate stage – a Progressive Republican who sometimes liked to “speak softly, and carry a big stick.” Did you notice him?
“When I say that I am for the square deal,” said the politician, “I mean not merely that I stand for fair play under the present rules of the game, but that I stand for having those rules changed so as to work for a more substantial equality of opportunity.”
You would be forgiven if you confused President Theodore Roosevelt’s 1910 speech for something said by one of the candidates running in the Democratic Party presidential primary in 2019.
2020 Election
Tom Cotton gets pounded for attempting to pin slavery on Kamala Harris: ‘You cannot be serious’
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R) was the recipient of a flood of derision Thursday night after he tweeted some twisted history at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic debate.
According to the deeply conservative Cotton, "Joe Biden & Kamala Harris are helpfully reminding Americans that the Democrats were the party of slavery, secession, & segregation. By contrast, the Republican Party was founded on & has always stood for the natural equality of all men & women."
2020 Election
Democrats barely touched foreign policy in two debates — but Trump’s disastrous G20 behavior already makes clear why it matters
The two Democratic presidential debates this week were typical of early primary-season events in that they mostly dealt with domestic issues. Unless the country is currently in a war or involved in some other major global crisis, candidates always focus on bread-and-butter issues in the first debates and town hall meetings. Foreign policy and national security will inevitably come up at later events, but never get the attention they should. Voters generally don't follow the issues closely and aren't all that interested.
There was one question about Iran in the first debate that resulted in a dust-up between Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio. There was another about what each candidate considers the greatest geopolitical threat, to which the answers were: China, nuclear war, climate change, the situation in Iran, Russia, North Korea and Donald Trump. For the first time in almost two decades nobody mentioned terrorism, which is a small sign of some sort of progress (although it would only take one attack for that to be back on the front burner.)