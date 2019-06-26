Trump angrily attacks Mueller for ‘terminating’ text messages of FBI agents in incoherent Fox Business rant
In a bizarre interview on Fox Business on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump attacked former special counsel Robert Mueller, accusing him of “terminating” the text messages of FBI agents to conceal anti-Trump bias by the bureau.
“You know what I used to say we will find out, they spied on my campaign, and when you look at somebody saying, listen she is going to win but if she doesn’t we have an insurance policy,” said Trump. “You know what insurance policy is? An insurance policy to get him out of office. These are sick people, two lovers the two pathetic lovers, two lovebirds sung like nobody ever sung.”
“Wait till you see the rest,” said Trump. “Robert Mueller, they worked for him, and two lovers were together, they had texts back and forth, email back and forth. You know why? Terminated illegally, he terminated all stuff between Strzok and Page, some you have never seen. Robert Mueller terminated their text messages, together, he terminated them, they are gone. And that is illegal. He that is a crime.”
FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two FBI employees who were caught having an affair, have been a subject of Trump’s ire because leaked text messages showed them criticizing him as a candidate. There remains no evidence, however, that they improperly influenced the Russia investigation for political gain — let alone that the special counsel “terminated” their online communications to cover it up.

Trump attacks his own Fed chairman in unhinged Fox interview: ‘Nobody ever heard of him before — I made him!’
President Donald Trump bitterly attacked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates during an interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo.
When asked about the state of the economy, Trump claimed that the economy is doing terrific but he said that Powell should nonetheless aggressively pump money into the economy via rate cuts.
"We should have [European Central Bank President Mario] Draghi instead of our Fed person!" the president said. "We have a man who doesn't do anything for us!"
Bartiromo then noted that Powell has made a point of preserving the Federal Reserve's political independence by refusing to obey the president's orders to lower rates, but Trump replied that Powell should just do what he's told.
Trump accuses Twitter of ‘censoring’ him in bizarre rant on Fox Business
President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Twitter of "censoring" him in an angry rant on Fox Business.
During an interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo, the president said that Twitter was intentionally lowering his follower count, which he claimed made it "harder for me to get out the message."
Even though Trump currently has more than 61 million people following him on Twitter, he claimed that he should have much more and said that Twitter executives were to blame.
"These people are all Democrats, it's totally biased towards Democrats," the president fumed. "If I announced tomorrow that I was a liberal Democrat i would pick up 5,000 followers!"