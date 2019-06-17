Trump angrily demands newspaper reveal unnamed sources behind bombshell report on his Russia policy

President Donald Trump on Monday evening again lashed out at The New York Times for reporting on his Russia policy.

“The story in The New York Times about the U.S. escalating attacks on Russia’s power grid is fake news, and the failing New York Times knows it,” Trump argued in a tweet sent after 10 p.m.

“They should immediately release their sources which, if they exist at all, which I doubt, are phony,” he continued.

“Times must be held fully accountable,” he demanded.