Trump angrily demands newspaper reveal unnamed sources behind bombshell report on his Russia policy

Published

10 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday evening again lashed out at The New York Times for reporting on his Russia policy.

“The story in The New York Times about the U.S. escalating attacks on Russia’s power grid is fake news, and the failing New York Times knows it,” Trump argued in a tweet sent after 10 p.m.

“They should immediately release their sources which, if they exist at all, which I doubt, are phony,” he continued.

Times must be held fully accountable,” he demanded.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140804748423118848

Trump seethes and calls Fox ‘fake news’ after seeing a story that made him mad

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Trouble appears to be brewing between President Donald Trump and the cable news station he loves: Fox News.

In a tweet Monday night, the president lashed out at the network over its polling and called it “fake news’ — an epithet he usually reserves for mainstream outlets:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140768516288782336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Media Matters for America Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz, who has previously noted that Trump appears to record news segments and watch them a few hours later, suggested that the president appeared to be reacting to an earlier segment from Special Report with Bret Baier. The segment showed that, even according to Fox News’ polling, Trump trails every single leading candidate in the Democratic field in head-to-head matchups.

BUSTED: Trump’s DOJ intervened to keep Paul Manafort from being imprisoned at Rikers Island

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice intervened to keep his former campaign chairman out of jail, The New York Times reported Monday.

Manafort had been expected to be moved to the Rikers Island jail complex.

"But last week, Manhattan prosecutors were surprised to receive a letter from the second-highest law enforcement official in the country inquiring about Mr. Manafort’s case. The letter, from Jeffrey A. Rosen, Attorney General William P. Barr’s new top deputy, indicated that he was monitoring where Mr. Manafort would be held in New York," the newspaper reported.

