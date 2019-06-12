Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump asserts executive privilege over documents about Census scandal as Dems prepare contempt vote

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, the White House asserted executive privilege on documents pertaining to the administration’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, in a move to block Democrats from investigating the matter.

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee are planning a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failure to turn over these documents in response to congressional subpoenas, as the House investigates whether the Trump administration is changing the Census to deliberately undercount or disadvantage Democrats or people of color.

Read the letter from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd below:

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump asserts executive privilege over document service about Census scandal as Dems prepare contempt vote

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the White House asserted executive privilege on documents pertaining to the administration's efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, in a move to block Democrats from investigating the matter.

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee are planning a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failure to turn over these documents in response to congressional subpoenas, as the House investigates whether the Trump administration is changing the Census to deliberately undercount or disadvantage Democrats or people of color.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Toddler’ Trump drowned in ridicule after he angrily whines about ‘fake’ polls showing he’d lose

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump dismissed polls showing him losing to various Democratic candidates as "fake" -- and he was met with ridicule.

New polling by Quinnipiac University shows Trump losing head-to-head matchups with six Democratic hopefuls, just days after a New York Times report found Trump had instructed aides to lie about his poor performance in internal polls.

Trump took those efforts to mislead to a new level by writing off those polls as a media conspiracy to undermine his re-election campaign.

"The Fake News has never been more dishonest than it is today," Trump tweeted. "Thank goodness we can fight back on Social Media. Their new weapon of choice is Fake Polling, sometimes referred to as Suppression Polls (they suppress the numbers). Had it in 2016, but this is worse."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘My support is very strained!’ Fed-up rural Trump supporters ‘tired’ of getting hammered by his trade war

Published

55 mins ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

Rural Trump voters are sticking with the president -- but they tell Bloomberg News that he is not making it easy.

Scott Henry, an Iowa soybean farmer, admitted he and his fellow farmers were "tired and frustrated" by the president's trade wars, which he has described as "hard to watch."

"My support for President Trump is very strained right now," he added.

Nonetheless, Henry is sticking by Trump and he likes the president's pledge to fight for the "forgotten" people in rural America.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.—David Cay Johnston

TAKE A LOOK
close-link