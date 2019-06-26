Trump attacks his own Fed chairman in unhinged Fox interview: ‘Nobody ever heard of him before — I made him!’

President Donald Trump bitterly attacked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates during an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo.

When asked about the state of the economy, Trump claimed that the economy is doing terrific but he said that Powell should nonetheless aggressively pump money into the economy via rate cuts.

“We should have [European Central Bank President Mario] Draghi instead of our Fed person!” the president said. “We have a man who doesn’t do anything for us!”

Bartiromo then noted that Powell has made a point of preserving the Federal Reserve’s political independence by refusing to obey the president’s orders to lower rates, but Trump replied that Powell should just do what he’s told.

“Here’s a guy — nobody ever heard of him before [his appointment to the Federal Reserve],” Trump said. “I made him! He wants to show how tough he is! Let him show how tough he is, he’s not doing a good job!”

In fact, Powell has a long history of working for the government, including a stint as Under Secretary of the Treasury for Domestic Finance under President George H. W. Bush, and has served on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors since 2012.

Watch the video below.