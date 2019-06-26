Trump attacks his own Fed chairman in unhinged Fox interview: ‘Nobody ever heard of him before — I made him!’
President Donald Trump bitterly attacked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates during an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo.
When asked about the state of the economy, Trump claimed that the economy is doing terrific but he said that Powell should nonetheless aggressively pump money into the economy via rate cuts.
“We should have [European Central Bank President Mario] Draghi instead of our Fed person!” the president said. “We have a man who doesn’t do anything for us!”
Bartiromo then noted that Powell has made a point of preserving the Federal Reserve’s political independence by refusing to obey the president’s orders to lower rates, but Trump replied that Powell should just do what he’s told.
“Here’s a guy — nobody ever heard of him before [his appointment to the Federal Reserve],” Trump said. “I made him! He wants to show how tough he is! Let him show how tough he is, he’s not doing a good job!”
In fact, Powell has a long history of working for the government, including a stint as Under Secretary of the Treasury for Domestic Finance under President George H. W. Bush, and has served on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors since 2012.
Watch the video below.
GOP’s Jim Jordan gets shut down after raging at Trump appointee who called for Kellyanne Conway’s firing
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday got absolutely shut down by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) after he interrupted the testimony of Henry Kerner, whom President Donald Trump appointed to lead the Office of Special Counsel.
During his opening statement ahead of Kerner's testimony, Jordan bitterly complained about the way conservatives are purportedly "censored" on social media and he said Kerner's recommendation that Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be removed from office for repeated Hatch Act violations was an effort to "silence" an effective surrogate for President Donald Trump.
Breaking Banner
Trump lashes out at US women’s soccer player for refusing to visit the White House
President Donald Trump lashed out at a U.S. women's national soccer team who has publicly criticized him.
Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who joined former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest during the National Anthem, strongly denied that she would accept the president's invitation to visit the White House if her squad wins the Women’s World Cup now underway.
“I’m not going to the f*cking White House,” Rapinoe told Eight by Eight Magazine, saying she doubted Trump would risk inviting them. “We’re not gonna be invited. I doubt it.”
Trump has canceled visits by other championship teams, such as this year’s Philadelphia Eagles, after most of the players vowed to decline the invitation.
Breaking Banner
Damning new details emerge on letter Trump drafted that explicitly linked Comey’s firing to Russia probe
The latest report from journalist Murray Waas in the New York Review of Books offers damning new details about a letter that President Donald Trump drafted that explicitly linked the firing of former FBI Director James Comey to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Waas, who claims that he has personally examined the draft, reports that the original draft of Trump's letter justifying Comey's dismissal made it plain that he was displeased with the FBI for investigating whether the Trump campaign helped Russia interfere in the election.