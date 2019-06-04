Trump-backing senator hammers president’s Mexico tariffs — and says he’s ‘destroying’ his own trade deal

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has been largely supportive of President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies, signaled on CNN that he’s ready to join in a rebellion aimed at taking back congressional powers related to implementing tariffs.

In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar, Paul said he believed there might be enough Republicans in the Senate to override a presidential veto of a proposal that would limit Trump’s ability to unilaterally impose tariffs on American trading partners without congressional approval.

“I think there will end up being a vote on this, and I really do think that there may be enough numbers of people who think that we shouldn’t be allowing one person to make this decision, that we actually may have enough to override a veto on this,” Paul explained.

The senator then went on to say Trump was setting a bad precedent by slapping Mexico with new tariffs even as he had negotiated a trade deal with them just months earlier.

“I think it sends a bad signal when we’re trying to get a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, which the Trump administration has actually been successful with, and then to go back and say ‘But oh, by the way, we’ll heap on other tariffs,'” he said. “I think this goes a long way towards destroying the trade deal that they were so proud of.”

