Trump-backing senator hammers president’s Mexico tariffs — and says he’s ‘destroying’ his own trade deal
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has been largely supportive of President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies, signaled on CNN that he’s ready to join in a rebellion aimed at taking back congressional powers related to implementing tariffs.
In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar, Paul said he believed there might be enough Republicans in the Senate to override a presidential veto of a proposal that would limit Trump’s ability to unilaterally impose tariffs on American trading partners without congressional approval.
“I think there will end up being a vote on this, and I really do think that there may be enough numbers of people who think that we shouldn’t be allowing one person to make this decision, that we actually may have enough to override a veto on this,” Paul explained.
The senator then went on to say Trump was setting a bad precedent by slapping Mexico with new tariffs even as he had negotiated a trade deal with them just months earlier.
“I think it sends a bad signal when we’re trying to get a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, which the Trump administration has actually been successful with, and then to go back and say ‘But oh, by the way, we’ll heap on other tariffs,'” he said. “I think this goes a long way towards destroying the trade deal that they were so proud of.”
‘No more silence’: Her kidnapping, sexual assault and murder stunned a town – and started a movement
Nine months and a long Arctic winter have come and gone since the abduction, sexual assault and murder of 10-year-old Ashley Johnson-Barr in the northwest Alaska hub community of Kotzebue.
Signs of Ashley can be found everywhere in this town of 3,200. At the cemetery, groups of kids gather at the purple-painted wooden cross marking her grave. They leave trinkets, teddy bears, necklaces, even sports medals. People slip bouquets of artificial flowers through the chain link fence at Rainbow Park, where the fifth grader was last seen playing on a Thursday evening in September.
Mexico’s ex-ambassador goes ballistic on Fox Business host: ‘You want Mexico to start shooting’ migrants?
Mexico's former ambassador to the U.S., Arturo Sarukhan, on Tuesday suggested that Fox Business host Stuart Varney wanted Mexican authorities to "start shooting" migrants instead of letting them cross into the United States.
In an interview on the Fox Business Network, Varney demanded to know "what has Mexico done [to stop migrants] since President Trump threatened these tariffs about a week ago?"
"You can't enforce your way out of a migration crisis," Sarukhan explained. "You can't move the needle in seven days since the president put out his ultimatum. That's not going to happen. And it's very hard for a government to move based on these threats."
