Trump-bashing gets physical at China tech show
The not-for-sale prototype serves as a proxy for more oblique Trump-bashing heard at the annual tech fair.
“It would be better if I could use my hands and feet. I think the hammer isn’t satisfying enough,” attendee Wang Dongyue, 31, said after sending the presidential noggin lurching back and forth.
“I don’t have a good impression of him to be frank, because he’s not very friendly to China now.”
The trade show, which is organised by the US Consumer Technology Association (CTA), opened this week under the shadow of the escalating trade war.
China and the United States have hit each other with steep tariffs on more than $360 billion in bilateral trade, rattling financial markets and business confidence.
Technology is a key battleground, with the United States pressing governments across the world to drop Chinese telecom giant Huawei from their 5G network development plans, saying it could be used by Beijing for espionage.
Huawei denies the charge.
On Tuesday, Huawei’s chief strategist Shao Yang said in a keynote that the company’s target of surpassing Samsung as the world’s number one smartphone manufacturer by late 2019 “may take longer” now, without elaborating.
CES Asia, which ends on Thursday, is a branch of the main CES held in Las Vegas.
There was little evidence of any gloom clouding the fair, a lively showcase of the latest in the gadget world including artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, facial recognition products, and other digital developments.
But CTA President Gary Shapiro, in an opening speech, warned that no one wins a tariff war.
“Simply put, a trade war is bad for everyone involved,” he said.
A series of delighted visitors took their turns bashing Trump at the “stress-relief” station, set up by Japanese tech firm Soliton Systems.
At one point, a young Chinese girl began crying after coming face-to-face with the pouty-faced bobble-head.
“They should have a boxing glove. That would feel better,” show attendee Liu Di said after watching visitors take their licks.
Takenori Ohira, a manager with Soliton Systems’ AI robots and Internet of Things (IoT) division, said Chinese visitors were “very excited” with the display.
“The reason we chose Trump is because he is in a sense very outstanding among all the American presidents from the past,” he said slyly.
“That is why we chose him.”
Devin Nunes gets crushed at Mueller hearing for trying to pass off Manafort’s ties to Russia as ordinary
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) on Wednesday delivered a blistering denunciation of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for trying to brush off former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's past ties to Russian agents as perfectly normal.
As part of his opening statement about hearings into the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Nunes claimed that Mueller documented "a long litany of ordinary contacts between Trump associates and Russians," while also claiming that "no conversations actually created or even discussed a conspiracy."
Republicans quickly try to shut down Oversight hearing on holding Bill Barr in contempt
On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing to determine whether to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas issued as part of the Committee’s investigation into the Trump Administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.
But Republicans tried to shut down the proceedings, citing a deadline rule that they claimed Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and other Democrats had broken.
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said the hearings were invalid, claiming that Democrats had passed a June 10th deadline to submit documents.
Trump asserts executive privilege over documents about Census scandal as Dems prepare contempt vote
On Wednesday, the White House asserted executive privilege on documents pertaining to the administration's efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, in a move to block Democrats from investigating the matter.
House Democrats on the Oversight Committee are planning a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failure to turn over these documents in response to congressional subpoenas, as the House investigates whether the Trump administration is changing the Census to deliberately undercount or disadvantage Democrats or people of color.