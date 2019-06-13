Trump begs Sarah Sanders to run for Governor of Arkansas as she departs the White House
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the administration, President Donald Trump announced in a Thursday tweet.
“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump announced.
“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job,” Trump argued, despite her rarely holding press briefings.
“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic,” Trump argued.
