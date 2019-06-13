Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump begs Sarah Sanders to run for Governor of Arkansas as she departs the White House

Published

54 mins ago

on

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the administration, President Donald Trump announced in a Thursday tweet.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump announced.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job,” Trump argued, despite her rarely holding press briefings.

“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic,” Trump argued.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Will anyone even notice?’: Ridicule surrounds Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she flees White House for Arkansas

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that after "3 1/2 years our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month." It's an amazing feat given that the president has only been in office for two and one-half years. It was just one of many things the internet mocked at the end of the reign of Sanders.

Sanders had announced last year that she would leave the White House, but those with Trump on their resumes were having a very hard time finding jobs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump begs Sarah Sanders to run for Governor of Arkansas as she departs the White House

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the administration, President Donald Trump announced in a Thursday tweet.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump announced.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job," Trump argued, despite her rarely holding press briefings.

"I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic," Trump argued.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1139263781144596486

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP former FEC chair drops a hammer on Trump’s ‘shocking’ decision to welcome foreign help in 2020

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's declaration that he would accept assistance from foreign governments to help win the 2020 election was harshly condemned on Thursday by a Republican former chairman of the Federal Elections Commission.

Former FEC Chairman Trevor Potter has told NBC News that Trump's decision to declare himself open for business from foreign governments will create a frenzy among foreign intelligence services who are aiming to interfere in the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]