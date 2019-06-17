Trump being a ‘compulsive liar and erratic ignoramus’ is why he failed on Iran: Conservative columnist

President Donald Trump’s highly-criticized decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has resulted as was warned, with the country reviving its nuclear program, a conservative columnist explained in The Washington Post on Monday.

Conservative Max Boot took a victory lap in the hard-hitting column, reminding that he had signed a March 2016 letter by 121 Republican foreign policy analysts warning about Trump’s approach.

“I wish we had been wrong, but we were all too right,” Boot wrote.

“Trump has shown no ability to grow in office; but then it’s hard to learn if you all you read is Fox News chyrons. He is today the same compulsive liar and erratic ignoramus he was at the start of the 2016 campaign,” Boot said. “Only now, the stakes are much higher.”

“Trump is commander in chief as the United States is locked on a collision course with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The crisis in the Persian Gulf shows the danger of having a president who is so unfit for office,” he explained. “Indeed, this crisis is largely of Trump’s own making.”

“The administration has implemented punishing sanctions that have cut Iran’s oil exports by more than half. The Iranian government considers this an act of ‘economic war,’ and it has responded like most nations under attack — not by surrendering but by hitting back,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What did Trump think would happen when he pulled out of the nuclear deal? Or did he think at all?” he wondered. “Most analysts warned that the move would increase the risk of Iran’s restarting its nuclear program and of war breaking out — and it has.”

“The United States cannot successfully deal with a menace such as Iran when it is led by a president with no credibility or moral standing either at home or abroad. U.S. allies distrust Trump’s claims of Iranian responsibility for the tanker attacks and bristle at Trump’s unilateralism,” he said.

“According to the New York Times, even Trump’s own intelligence and military chiefs don’t trust him enough to share details of U.S. cyberoperations against Russia. If Trump’s own subordinates don’t trust him, how can the rest of the country or the world?” Boot asked.

Read the full column.