Trump being a ‘compulsive liar and erratic ignoramus’ is why he failed on Iran: Conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s highly-criticized decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has resulted as was warned, with the country reviving its nuclear program, a conservative columnist explained in The Washington Post on Monday.

Conservative Max Boot took a victory lap in the hard-hitting column, reminding that he had signed a March 2016 letter by 121 Republican foreign policy analysts warning about Trump’s approach.

“I wish we had been wrong, but we were all too right,” Boot wrote.

“Trump has shown no ability to grow in office; but then it’s hard to learn if you all you read is Fox News chyrons. He is today the same compulsive liar and erratic ignoramus he was at the start of the 2016 campaign,” Boot said. “Only now, the stakes are much higher.”

“Trump is commander in chief as the United States is locked on a collision course with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The crisis in the Persian Gulf shows the danger of having a president who is so unfit for office,” he explained. “Indeed, this crisis is largely of Trump’s own making.”

“The administration has implemented punishing sanctions that have cut Iran’s oil exports by more than half. The Iranian government considers this an act of ‘economic war,’ and it has responded like most nations under attack — not by surrendering but by hitting back,” he noted.

“What did Trump think would happen when he pulled out of the nuclear deal? Or did he think at all?” he wondered. “Most analysts warned that the move would increase the risk of Iran’s restarting its nuclear program and of war breaking out — and it has.”

“The United States cannot successfully deal with a menace such as Iran when it is led by a president with no credibility or moral standing either at home or abroad. U.S. allies distrust Trump’s claims of Iranian responsibility for the tanker attacks and bristle at Trump’s unilateralism,” he said.

“According to the New York Times, even Trump’s own intelligence and military chiefs don’t trust him enough to share details of U.S. cyberoperations against Russia. If Trump’s own subordinates don’t trust him, how can the rest of the country or the world?” Boot asked.

Read the full column.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Mass panic after shooting at Toronto parade

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Shots were fired at a parade for the Toronto Raptors NBA champions on Monday, causing a mass panic.

Toronto Police have located two victims with "serious but not life-threatening" injuries.

Two people are in custody and two firearms have been recovered.

An estimated 2 million people were attending the celebration.

WATCH:

https://twitter.com/jpags/status/1140707542114414593

https://twitter.com/NewsThisSecond/status/1140712319275679749

https://twitter.com/TPSOperations/status/1140716091129442305

https://twitter.com/bnewfield/status/1140711739203424260

Alex Jones accused of sending child pornography to lawyers representing Sandy Hook victims

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Attorneys representing victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for defamation have accused the InfoWars host of sending them files containing child pornography.

The Connecticut Post reports that court documents filed on Monday show that the law firm representing the Sandy Hook victims claims that it discovered several inappropriate images involving children in a large stash of electronic files that Jones had been ordered to turn over.

‘Art of the Deal’ ghostwriter Tony Schwartz: ‘I can’t say I’ve ever seen Trump running more scared’

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

The ghostwriter for Donald Trump's "Art of the Deal" book observed on Monday that the president is "running more scared" than he has ever seen.

Tony Schwartz made the observation in a tweet that came after days of angry presidential tweets and interviews.

"I can't say I've ever seen Trump running more scared," Schwartz wrote. "The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells."

I can't say I've ever seen Trump running more scared. The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells.

— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) June 17, 2019

