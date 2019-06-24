Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump biographer mocks president for humiliating foreign policy ‘triple fail’

Published

59 mins ago

on

Trump biographer Timothy O’Brien on Monday published a column for Bloomberg in which he mocked the president for suffering a humiliating foreign policy “triple fail” that exposed his presidency’s biggest weaknesses.

In his column, O’Brien pointed out that Trump’s threats of major actions against Mexico and Iran never amounted to anything, while also noting that the president backed off his plans to begin the mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

“Trump launched all three episodes with public threats and bravado showcased on Twitter, embroidered them with promises of imminent and decisive action, and tethered them to the notion that complex challenges can be solved with blunt force wielded by a single man,” he wrote. “He then abruptly abandoned all three provocations just before they were to take effect.”

O’Brien said that Trump’s behavior as president fits a pattern that he observed when he was writing a book about Trump’s actions as a businessman: Namely, that he would use brash hyperbole to make empty promises, and would then leave investors holding the bag when he couldn’t fulfill them.

“The only real difference between what he’s doing now and what he was doing in his businesses decades ago is who it affects,” he concluded. “Long ago, his bungling harmed his investors and employees and some of the communities in which he operated. It was troubling, but the damage was limited. Now Trump inhabits the presidency and the radius of potential wreckage is global.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump biographer mocks president for humiliating foreign policy ‘triple fail’

Published

57 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Trump biographer Timothy O'Brien on Monday published a column for Bloomberg in which he mocked the president for suffering a humiliating foreign policy "triple fail" that exposed his presidency's biggest weaknesses.

In his column, O'Brien pointed out that Trump's threats of major actions against Mexico and Iran never amounted to anything, while also noting that the president backed off his plans to begin the mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How the New York Times creates credibility for Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

There’s a good reason why the Times decided against running on its front page news of the latest woman to accuse the president of rape. The Times still does journalism the way it always has. It gives people in power the never-ending benefit of the doubt.

When you are willing to give people in power the benefit of the doubt no matter how many times they have proven they are unworthy of that benefit, it’s not all that important when the 16th person comes forward credibly to accuse Donald Trump of anything, even if, in the case of columnist E. Jean Carroll, the allegation is rape.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump aide Jason Miller forced out of posh legal job after profane rant against House Judiciary chair

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Another former advisor to President Donald Trump is being "retired" from their position after a social media rant about House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the Daily Beast reported.

Miller was working as a managing director at a prominent Washington, D.C. consulting firm before the rant, but after it is "parting ways."

“I have parted ways with Teneo by mutual consent and look forward to formally announcing my next move in the coming weeks,” Miller said in a statement. “Teneo is an incredible firm and without a doubt the premier CEO consultancy on the planet. They have always been great to me and I’m proud to have called them teammates for the past two and a half years.”

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Online ad networks are now targeting sites that cover acts of violence against dissidents, LGBTQ people and people of color.

Learn how you can help.
close-link