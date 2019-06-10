Trump biographer warns he may turn to ’military conflicts in the Persian Gulf now that nobody believes his tariff bluffs
President Donald Trump may resort to military adventurism in the Middle East as a way to keep his political opponents off balance, according to a journalist who has covered Trump for decades.
Journalist Tim O’Brien, author of the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, was interviewed by “The Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday.
The two discussed how Trump’s threatened tariffs against Mexico had backfired spectacularly.
“Will he find other arenas to do this if the tariff game isn’t working?” O’Donnell asked.
“He absolutely will because it’s more than just a game for him, this is where he operates,” O’Brien replied. “He thrives in chaos and he thrives around the idea of keeping people off balance so they’re guessing what he’ll do next.”
“The real danger here — and we’re in a very dangerous time now — is that this is going to move out of tariffs into things like military conflicts in the Persian Gulf, conflicts with China, et cetera, et cetera. People have to be wary of that,” O’Brien warned.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Rapper ‘Scarface’ of Geto Boys announces bid for Houston City Council
A pioneering hip hop artist is running for political office in Texas.
"Award-winning artist and philanthropist Brad Jordan, also known as Scarface from Geto Boys, announced Sunday that he has his eyes focused on Houston City Council, District D seat," Click 2 Houston reports. "Jordan, a Houston native, said he is joining the race because he is passionate about creating change in the disadvantaged communities where he grew up."
"I’m running for Houston City Council District D to advocate for the people in the communities I’m from," Jordan said. "This is personal. Day after day and year after year, I’ve watched families, my neighbors, struggle to get ahead. As the next council member for District D, I want to work with every community in this diverse district to make it the best place to live here in the city of Houston. This is our future and I’m ready to stand up and fight for it."
Trump biographer warns he may turn to ’military conflicts in the Persian Gulf now that nobody believes his tariff bluffs
President Donald Trump may resort to military adventurism in the Middle East as a way to keep his political opponents off balance, according to a journalist who has covered Trump for decades.
Journalist Tim O'Brien, author of the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, was interviewed by "The Last Word" host Lawrence O'Donnell on Monday.
The two discussed how Trump's threatened tariffs against Mexico had backfired spectacularly.
"Will he find other arenas to do this if the tariff game isn’t working?" O'Donnell asked.
"He absolutely will because it’s more than just a game for him, this is where he operates," O'Brien replied. "He thrives in chaos and he thrives around the idea of keeping people off balance so they’re guessing what he’ll do next."
CNN
James Clapper walks through Trump’s favorite negotiation technique: Coercion
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper noted that President Donald Trump has a knack for negotiations based on completely ridiculous and false information.
In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, the host brought up that the president claims he has a "secret plan" that he's gotten Mexico to agree to on trade. Mexico has discounted Trump's account, saying that what they agreed to was back in December, and that it appears Trump has merely backed down on his trade threats.
"That seems to be the default technique is coercion," said Clapper. "So, we’re going to coerce Iran and North Koreans by ratcheting up sanctions. And then worse, coercing allies like Mexico. That’s a favorite technique."