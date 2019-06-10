Trump biographer warns he may turn to ’military conflicts in the Persian Gulf now that nobody believes his tariff bluffs

President Donald Trump may resort to military adventurism in the Middle East as a way to keep his political opponents off balance, according to a journalist who has covered Trump for decades.

Journalist Tim O’Brien, author of the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, was interviewed by “The Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday.

The two discussed how Trump’s threatened tariffs against Mexico had backfired spectacularly.

“Will he find other arenas to do this if the tariff game isn’t working?” O’Donnell asked.

“He absolutely will because it’s more than just a game for him, this is where he operates,” O’Brien replied. “He thrives in chaos and he thrives around the idea of keeping people off balance so they’re guessing what he’ll do next.”

“The real danger here — and we’re in a very dangerous time now — is that this is going to move out of tariffs into things like military conflicts in the Persian Gulf, conflicts with China, et cetera, et cetera. People have to be wary of that,” O’Brien warned.

Watch: