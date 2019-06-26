Trump blames Dems for heartbreaking photo of dead migrants: ‘If they fix the laws, we wouldn’t have that’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested Democrats were at fault after a photo of two dead migrants was published.

After returning from the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference, Trump spoke to reporters on the White House lawn about the photo of a father and daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande.

“If they fix the laws, we wouldn’t have that,” Trump reportedly quipped. “If we had the right laws that the democrats are not letting us have those people wouldn’t be coming up.”

