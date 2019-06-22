Trump blinks and cancels deportation raids with threat of new two-week deadline

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he was delaying his plan to conduct sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids throughout several U.S. cities by two weeks, and that he would call it off for good if a bipartisan immigration compromise could be reached within that time.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

The president’s planned ICE raids had been met with fury and backlash from several cities, with the mayors of New York and Los Angeles reminding their law enforcement officials not to assist federal officials with civil immigration enforcement actions.

Trump has frequently suggested he is open to immigration deals, only to reject them the instant any sort of bipartisan talks actually start.