Trump blinks and cancels deportation raids with threat of new two-week deadline

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he was delaying his plan to conduct sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids throughout several U.S. cities by two weeks, and that he would call it off for good if a bipartisan immigration compromise could be reached within that time.

The president’s planned ICE raids had been met with fury and backlash from several cities, with the mayors of New York and Los Angeles reminding their law enforcement officials not to assist federal officials with civil immigration enforcement actions.

Trump has frequently suggested he is open to immigration deals, only to reject them the instant any sort of bipartisan talks actually start.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
2020 Election

Will Donald Trump leave the White House if he loses?

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

It isn’t unusual for denizens of the fever swamps to predict that a sitting president will refuse to leave office if defeated. We heard murmurs to that effect in the latter days of both George W. Bush's and Barack Obama's presidencies. But those concerns have been voiced by more serious people since Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former fixer, told Congress that he personeally feared "that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.” Trump, who contested the results of an election that he won and is already teeing up claims of fraud should he lose next year, has done nothing to allay such fears.

Breaking Banner

Florida GOP commissioner quit in protest after governor shoved unqualified judge choice down his throat

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

On Friday, Politico reported that Alan Landman, a Republican attorney from Brevard County who chaired the state's 18th Judicial Circuit's Judicial Nominating Commission, has resigned in protest of Gov. Ron DeSantis' move to strongarm his commission into approving his preferred candidate.

"Over the past 10 years, through all of the judicial appointments [on] the 18th Circuit, there has never been one single occasion where either the Governor (or his staff) has contacted me as the Chair and required a specified number of applicants to be on the short list," wrote Landman in his resignation letter.

Breaking Banner

George Conway snaps at GOP to take new and ‘credible’ Trump rape allegations seriously in stunning WaPo op-ed

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

In a blunt and somewhat stunning op-ed for the Washington Post, the husband Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to the Donald Trump, called on Republicans to take a hard look at a new accusation of sexual assault levied against the president.

According to the conservative attorney, there appears to be more evidence of sexual assault in the case of E. Jean Carroll than there was when Juanita Broaddrick made a similar charge against former President Bill Clinton -- whom Trump used as a political prop to attack Hillary Clinton.

