Trump busted for telling aides to lie about his lousy poll numbers: New York Times

Published

59 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is notorious for his well-documented pattern of constantly lying, a habit was caught attempting to pass on to his aides.

In a story on his 2020 re-election campaign, The New York Times reported how the president reacted to devasting internal polls.

“After being briefed on a devastating 17-state poll conducted by his campaign pollster, Tony Fabrizio, Mr. Trump told aides to deny that his internal polling showed him trailing Mr. Biden in many of the states he needs to win, even though he is also trailing in public polls from key states like Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania,” the newspaper reported.

“And when top-line details of the polling leaked, including numbers showing the president lagging in a cluster of critical Rust Belt states, Mr. Trump instructed aides to say publicly that other data showed him doing well,” The Times noted.

Poll numbers have been a fixation for Trump, the first president to never average above 50 percent approval.

“In a recent overarching state-of-the-race briefing in Florida with Brad Parscale, his campaign manager, Mr. Trump was consistently distracted and wanted to discuss other things, according to people familiar with the meeting. When it came to the campaign, his main focus was on his own approval numbers,” The Times reported.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
The US becoming an autocracy isn’t impossible: Turkish journalist explains why

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

On Monday, Turkish journalist Ece Temulkuran wrote a dire warning to the United States in the Washington Post, imploring the American people to resist creeping autocracy and that "conventional political tools" will not "stop this new kind of insanity."

And he would know. His country has lived for years under the oppressive regime of Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, who has served in multiple offices but has ruled Turkey in some form for 17 years.

‘Why am I not doing more rallies?’: Trump desperate to get out of working in Washington

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump believes he has the answer to his poor poll numbers: more rallies.

Trump has bizarre priorities for which aspect of his re-election campaign require his personal attention, The New York Times reported Monday.

The newspaper noted, "Trump has griped about traveling too much, but then lashed out at aides, demanding to know, 'Why am I not doing more rallies?'”

