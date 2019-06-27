Trump campaign’s Kayleigh McEnany: Democratic candidates are a ‘homogenous group of socialists’

Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, on Thursday accused Democrats of being a “homogenous group of socialists.”

In an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked McEnany which Democratic candidate Trump expects to face in the general election.

“You know, we are often asked that,” McEnany replied. “This is a homogenous group of socialists, one socialist organism with many heads.”

“There might be a bit of a variety, but it’s the same organism, a radical government takeover,” she added.

