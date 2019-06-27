Trump campaign’s Kayleigh McEnany: Democratic candidates are a ‘homogenous group of socialists’
Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, on Thursday accused Democrats of being a “homogenous group of socialists.”
In an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked McEnany which Democratic candidate Trump expects to face in the general election.
“You know, we are often asked that,” McEnany replied. “This is a homogenous group of socialists, one socialist organism with many heads.”
“There might be a bit of a variety, but it’s the same organism, a radical government takeover,” she added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Who is Stephanie Grisham? New White House spokeswoman has an extensive history of lying
President Donald Trump has found a replacement for outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Stephanie Grisham, who has been serving as First Lady Melania Trump’s communications director since March 2017. British journalist Mehdi Hasan, who now lives in Washington, D.C., asserts in a June 26 article for The Intercept that Grisham is ideal for the position — and he doesn’t mean that in a good way. Grisham, Hasan stresses, will fit right in with the Trump Administration because she is a “demonstrable liar.”
Breaking Banner
Creationist Ken Ham accused of ‘bullying and spiritual abuse’ by former Creation Museum staffer
Creationist Ken Ham, best known for his Creation Museum that features scientifically and historically illiterate exhibits of biblical figures living side-by-side with dinosaurs, is being accused by a former employee of engaging in "bullying and spiritual abuse."
Via Patheos, former Answers in Genesis employee Ella Durham earlier this month wrote a lengthy and detailed account of the poor experiences she had working with Ham.
2020 Election
Mueller doesn’t need to hand the Democrats any Trump ‘bombshells’ — here’s why
In a column for Bloomberg (subscription required) Jonathan Bernstein suggested that House Democrats who have finally convinced special counsel Robert Mueller to answer questions in two public hearings in July shouldn't expect any bombshells -- but they may not need any major revelations to expand investigations into President Donald Trump.
According to Bernstein, the benefit of getting the reticent Mueller on national TV is two-fold: To allow the public to hear directly from him how his investigation was conducted and to allow lawmakers to ask carefully-worded questions that might elicit important information that may open new avenues of Congressional investigations.