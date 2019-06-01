Trump campaign’s Kayleigh McEnany praises Pelosi for ‘playing the long game’ and not beginning impeachment proceedings

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's television defense attorney, said he was considering bringing a $17 million legal action against former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Giuliani was incensed that Mueller did not come to a prosecutorial conclusion on Trump's obstruction of justice. Mueller laid out over ten instances of such obstruction but said he was prevented from bringing charges due to a Department of Justice regulation.

"It was a dereliction of duty," Giuliani claimed.

"Why do you appoint an independent counsel, a special counsel? Theoretically there's some kind of conflict, they are supposed to make a decision," the former New York City mayor said.