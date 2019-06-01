Trump campaign’s Kayleigh McEnany praises Pelosi for ‘playing the long game’ and not beginning impeachment proceedings
The national press secretary for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign showed appreciation for Speaker Nancy Pelosi refusing to commence impeachment proceedings.
Kayleigh McEnany thanked Pelosi for “trying to play the long game” by not impeaching her boss during a Saturday night interview with Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro.
But McEnany also said that Pelosi’s speakership would not survive the decision.
Rudy Giuliani threatens $17 million legal action against Robert Mueller during Fox News interview
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's television defense attorney, said he was considering bringing a $17 million legal action against former special counsel Robert Mueller.
Giuliani was incensed that Mueller did not come to a prosecutorial conclusion on Trump's obstruction of justice. Mueller laid out over ten instances of such obstruction but said he was prevented from bringing charges due to a Department of Justice regulation.
"It was a dereliction of duty," Giuliani claimed.
"Why do you appoint an independent counsel, a special counsel? Theoretically there's some kind of conflict, they are supposed to make a decision," the former New York City mayor said.
Jeanine Pirro assumes Mueller is working ‘at the behest of the left’ for pointing out Trump obstructed justice: ‘sheer lunacy’
Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro lashed out at former special counsel Robert Mueller for publicly speaking the results of his report.
Pirro's fact-free opening statement basically ignored all of the findings from the special counsel investigation, both as written and as repeated in Mueller's public comments.
"So Mueller I imagine at the behest of the left gives them what they need to jump-start the calls for impeachment," Pirro claimed.
Pirro also claimed that it was "sheer lunacy" for Mueller to follow DOJ regulations that stopped him from indicting President Donald Trump.
Barney Frank says it’s time to nickname Trump ‘Unindicted Donald’ — to reflect the president’s precarious legal standing
President Donald Trump is notorious for bestowing nicknames upon his political opponents, but one former Democratic congressman says it's time for Trump to get a nickname of his own.
Former Congressman Barney Frank (D-MA) was interviewed by Donny Deutsch on MSNBC's "Saturday Night Politics."
"We let him get away with naming people," Frank complained.
"I think it’s time to start calling him 'Unindicted Donald.' I like the sound of it and it reminds people he’s unindicted -- that’s his status," the former chair of the House Financial Services Committee reminded.
