Trump claims victory with ‘signed agreement with Mexico’ — says his trade war has been avoided

Published

24 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that his trade war with Mexico had been averted.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” Trump tweeted.

“The tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended,” he continued. “Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of migration through Mexico, and to our southern border.”

“This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, illegal immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department,” Trump added.

Protesters storm the streets of Philadelphia — demanding desk duty for police busted for racist online posts

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

On Friday, Philadelphia protesters flooded the streets, demanding police officers be held accountable for posting racist Facebook messages.

"We want to hold these officers and institutions accountable," Saudia Durrant, with the Philadelphia Student Union told CBS Philly.

So far, ten officers have been placed on desked duty and the department hired an independent investigator to look into the tragedy.

"They want all of the nearly 330 Philadelphia Police Department officers accused of racist and violent posts on social media assigned to desk duty, pending an investigation," the report said.

Trump ally George Nader remanded to jail while awaiting trial on federal charges: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

