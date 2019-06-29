Trump consultant is running a fake Joe Biden campaign website designed to mock him and divide the left: report
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Patrick Mauldin, a Republican political consultant who helped generate social media content for President Donald Trump’s campaign, has created a fake website for former Vice President Joe Biden that looks superficially like his campaign website, but is full of content mocking him, collecting his gaffes, and highlighting his previous illiberal policy positions in an apparent attempt to make him toxic in the Democratic primary.
“Biden.info” shows GIFs of Biden touching women and girls, touts his support for the Iraq war and opposition to busing, contains some of his most awkward quotes on the campaign trail, and is headlined with the message, “Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America’s problems!”
Mauldin and his brother Ryan run a political consulting firm out of Austin, Texas, whose site is headlined by the words, “We Kick…” followed by an image of a donkey, which is both an “ass” and the symbol of the Democratic Party.
President Donald Trump has long viewed Biden as his biggest threat to a second term — when he served on the ticket with President Barack Obama, they won Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Iowa, and Florida twice, and he has cultivated his campaign trail message specifically to low-income white voters who Trump views as key to his election prospects.
However, while Biden continues to lead all major polls in the Democratic primary, and most hypothetical matchups against Trump in key states, he has continually faced questions about his personal conduct and voting record, which Republicans evidently are beginning to hope will either knock him out of the race or wound him badly enough that he would fail as the nominee.
2020 Election
Trump consultant is running a fake Joe Biden campaign website designed to mock him and divide the left: report
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Patrick Mauldin, a Republican political consultant who helped generate social media content for President Donald Trump's campaign, has created a fake website for former Vice President Joe Biden that looks superficially like his campaign website, but is full of content mocking him, collecting his gaffes, and highlighting his previous illiberal policy positions in an apparent attempt to make him toxic in the Democratic primary.
"Biden.info" shows GIFs of Biden touching women and girls, touts his support for the Iraq war and opposition to busing, contains some of his most awkward quotes on the campaign trail, and is headlined with the message, "Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America's problems!"
2020 Election
Trump’s trade talks with China flopped because administration officials didn’t do their homework: ex-trade adviser
In a Politico piece noting that President Donald Trump walked away from trade talks with China mostly empty-handed, a former financial emissary to the country said negotiations were doomed to failure and were a waste of time.
With Politico stating, "President Donald Trump departed a gathering of world leaders Saturday without striking his long-sought trade deal with China, leaving him with a major unfulfilled campaign promise just as he revs up his reelection bid," the report notes that failure to make any progress could hurt the president in farm states that helped propel him to the Oval Office.
2020 Election
Fox Business host surprisingly endorses Kamala Harris as the candidate who could bring Trump down
Trish Regan saw Sen. Kamala Harris' breakthrough moment coming. In my most recent conversation with the Fox Business Network prime-time host — conducted before last week's Democratic presidential debates — she pointed to the California senator as a candidate who might bridge the gap between moderates and progressives and successfully confront President Trump.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Harris "may emerge as an incredible force in months to come," Regan said. "I think she has a lot going for her in that she is a minority, she's a woman, she has a je ne sais quoi in terms of her stage presence, in terms of her demeanor, in terms of her ability to project."