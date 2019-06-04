Quantcast
‘Trump could face a shocking rebellion’ as Republicans mount ‘brutal push-back’ over his trade war against Mexico: report

1 min ago

President Donald Trump “could face a shocking rebellion against him on the Senate floor” from members of his own party who loathe the administration’s new trade war against Mexico, Politico reported Tuesday.

The report followed a closed-door lunch where the White House argued the tariffs are needed to stem the flow of asylum seekers.

“But White House deputy counsel Pat Philbin and Assistant Attorney General Steve Engel faced brutal push-back from the GOP, according to multiple senators, with some threatening that Trump could actually face a veto-proof majority to overturn the tariffs,” Politico reported.

Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) admitted, “there is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that’s for sure.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said he could envision twenty Republican senators abandoning Trump during a veto override vote.

“It’s like: Anything but tariffs,” Cramer explained.

Trump’s inability to delegate authority is hindering the administration’s ability to round up Republican votes, two GOP senators explained.

“Both bright guys, but they don’t have decision-making authority. What I’m hoping we can do is when the president gets back from the U.K. we can all sit down and try to figure out how to move forward together,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) voiced almost identical concerns.

“The problem is we didn’t have the decision makers there. The president and half his cabinet is over in Europe, and obviously, the clock is ticking. Time’s wasting,” he said. “What we need to do is get in front of the president and have that conversation.”

