Trump declines to say he would endorse Mike Pence in 2024
President Donald Trump on Friday pointedly declined to say whether he would endorse his own vice president should he decide to run for the Oval Office in 2024.
During an interview on “Fox & Friends,” the president was asked about the possibility of backing Pence should he decide to launch his own presidential campaign five years from now.
“You’re talking about a long time,” Trump replied. “You can’t put me in that position.”
The president did add that he would give “strong consideration” to endorsing Pence in 2024 should he decide to run, however.
