Trump elicits unintentional laughter in Oval Office meeting: My wars ‘don’t need exit strategies’
President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that he does not use exit strategies when planning for war.
During an Oval Office press gaggle, the president was asked if he had a plan for ending a possible war with Iran.
“You’re not going to need an exit strategy,” Trump opined, possibly misunderstanding the term. “I don’t need exit strategies.”
Some in the room could be heard audibly laughing as the president answered.
Moderate Dem lawmaker tells CNN why Trump’s ‘appalling behavior’ changed his mind on impeachment
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), a moderate Democrat and a member of the centrist New Democrat Coalition, went on CNN on Tuesday to explain why he has changed his mind and now supports starting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Himes said that Trump has regularly shown that he doesn't care about obeying the law, as evidenced by his decision to completely shrug off his own Office of Special Counsel's finding that adviser Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly violated the Hatch Act.
"Kellyanne Conway had clearly broken the law and she should be removed from office," Himes said. "And the president said, 'Ah heck, that doesn't matter.'"
Activism
9/11 first responder busts Trump for lying about helping them: ‘There’s no meeting’
Appearing in CNN's New Day, two New York City first responders trashed Congress for its foot-dragging over providing funding to help those afflicted by illnesses directly related from the 9/11 attack.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, 9/11 first responder John Feal first took shots at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before getting around to recent comments made by President Donald Trump where he claimed he was having a meeting with representatives of the firefighters and police this week.
In an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd, the president noted the work being done by former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart to help get legislation pushed through, and said that he is taking a personal interest in the 9/11 victims' plight.