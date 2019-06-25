Trump elicits unintentional laughter in Oval Office meeting: My wars ‘don’t need exit strategies’

President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that he does not use exit strategies when planning for war.

During an Oval Office press gaggle, the president was asked if he had a plan for ending a possible war with Iran.

“You’re not going to need an exit strategy,” Trump opined, possibly misunderstanding the term. “I don’t need exit strategies.”

Some in the room could be heard audibly laughing as the president answered.

Watch the video below from CNN.