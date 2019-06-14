Quantcast
Trump expert Tony Schwartz reveals ‘all you need to know’ about the president

52 mins ago

The co-author of the president’s 1987 autobiography Trump: The Art of the Deal on Friday revealed “all you need to know” about the commander-in-chief.

Tony Schwartz offered advice on how to respond to Trump as his behavior becomes even more erratic.

“As we all know, Trump is shameless and compulsive liar. Here’s the solution: ignore everything he says — everything,” Schwartz counseled.

“Don’t waste any energy in outrage,” he continued.

“Just know nothing he says is ever true,” Schwartz said. “That’s all you need to know.”

Impeachment is no longer about ‘registering outrage’ — it’s now about ‘averting an ongoing crisis’: columnist

37 mins ago

June 14, 2019

President Donald Trump continues to defey presidential norms.

Boston Globes Michael A. Cohen wrote that Trump's behavior would be laughable if it weren't so dangerous for Americans. Cohen explained that in one week, President Trump has shown to put his interest above the U.S.

Trump stared the week by telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he would take dirt on a rival from foreign operatives. He also downplayed the threat of North Korea.

51 mins ago

Arkansas Democrats anxious to run against Sarah Sanders if she seeks office back home

1 hour ago

June 14, 2019

Republicans currently dominate politics in Arkansas, but Democrats may have a chance to win the governor's mansion if President Donald Trump is successful in recruiting Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run.

Currently, Republicans hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, and auditor. Democrats hold one of that state's two U.S. Senate seats, while all four members of the congressional delegation are Republicans.

But things may be changing.

On Thursday, Trump hoped that Sanders would run for governor.

That has excited Democrats about the possibilities for an upset.

