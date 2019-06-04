Trump goes after Bette Midler during middle-of-the-night Twitter feud — from London

It was 1:30 a.m. in London when President Donald Trump chose to attack actress Bette Midler on Twitter.

Trump referred to the actress as a “washed up psycho” during his attack.

The commander-in-chief interrupted his foreign trip to complain about Midler sharing a quote attributed to Trump that he didn’t say.

Midler said Trump called Republicans “the dumbest group of voters in the country” during a 1998 interview. Midler apologized.

“Washed up psycho Bette Midler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad,” Trump tweeted. “She got caught, just like the fake news media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

The Twitter feud may continue.

Less than two hours before Trump bashed Midler from London, the actress had a message of her own for the president.

“Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the UK, but they were actually thousands of protesters. How does he always hear the opposite of the truth?” the actress wondered.

“Donald, if you’re reading this you should not slam your dick in a door!” Midler counseled.

