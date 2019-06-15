Trump goes on ‘TOTAL LOSERS’ tirade with manic tweet attacking ‘totally out of control’ media
President Donald Trump lashed out at press coverage of his administration on Saturday.
“The corrupt news media is totally out of control — they have given up and don’t even care anymore,” Trump argued.
“Mainstream media has zero credibility — total losers,” he unironically argued.
The president’s own credibility has been challenged by journalists who continue to fact-check his often misleading claims.
Pres. Trump has made over 10,000 false or misleading claims since taking office, according to the Washington Post. https://t.co/rtTsohE0Oq
