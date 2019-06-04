Trump goes on wild Mexico rant in London: ‘I don’t want to hear that Mexico is run by cartels’
During a press conference in London, President Donald Trump doubled down on his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico.
Fox News reporter John Roberts asked the president if he still planned to impose the tariffs despite reports that Mexico had stepped up deportations of migrants.
But Trump insisted that the tariffs will be imposed six days from now. “I want to see security at our border. I will see great trade,” he said.
“But I think Mexico will step up and do what they should have been doing,” Trump added. “I don’t want to hear that Mexico is run by the cartels and the drug lords and the coyotes. I don’t want to hear about that. A lot of people are saying that. Mexico has something to prove. But I don’t want to hear they’re run by the cartels, you understand?”
‘Angry political toady’ Franklin Graham is an ‘abomination’ to Christianity: Former Bush speechwriter
Conservative columnist Michael Gerson, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, has taken a hammer to the Rev. Franklin Graham's call for Christians to pray for President Donald Trump to defeat his political enemies.
Writing in the Washington Post, Gerson said that Graham has completely warped and twisted Christian teachings and filtered them through the very narrow lens of personal politics.
A retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel provides a startling look into America’s ‘cult of bombing’
From Syria to Yemen in the Middle East, Libya to Somalia in Africa, Afghanistan to Pakistan in South Asia, an American aerial curtain has descended across a huge swath of the planet. Its stated purpose: combatting terrorism. Its primary method: constant surveillance and bombing -- and yet more bombing. Its political benefit: minimizing the number of U.S. “boots on the ground” and so American casualties in the never-ending war on terror, as well as any public outcry about Washington’s many conflicts. Its economic benefit: plenty of high-profit business for weapons makers for whom the president can now declare a national security emergency whenever he likes and so sell their warplanes and munitions to preferred dictatorships in the Middle East (no congressional approval required). Its reality for various foreign peoples: a steady diet of “Made in USA” bombs and missiles bursting here, there, and everywhere.
Ocasio-Cortez warns lobbyist-backed Democrats they ‘will lose the presidency to Trump’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been blunt in her assessment of Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.: If the Democratic presidential candidate is not going to support Medicare for All, he needs to "please sashay away."
Ocasio-Cortez sent this message to Delaney after the Maryland congressman was booed by crowds at the California Democratic Convention for saying that Medicare for All is "actually not good policy," according to The Hill. More specifically, Delaney told the audience that "Medicare for All may sound good, but it's actually not good policy nor is it good politics."