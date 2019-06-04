Trump goes on wild Mexico rant in London: ‘I don’t want to hear that Mexico is run by cartels’

During a press conference in London, President Donald Trump doubled down on his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico.

Fox News reporter John Roberts asked the president if he still planned to impose the tariffs despite reports that Mexico had stepped up deportations of migrants.

But Trump insisted that the tariffs will be imposed six days from now. “I want to see security at our border. I will see great trade,” he said.

“But I think Mexico will step up and do what they should have been doing,” Trump added. “I don’t want to hear that Mexico is run by the cartels and the drug lords and the coyotes. I don’t want to hear about that. A lot of people are saying that. Mexico has something to prove. But I don’t want to hear they’re run by the cartels, you understand?”

Watch video below: