Trump had two goals in ramping up pressure on Iran — and he’s failing at both: CNN
President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he doesn’t want war with Iran, which would likely put him at odds with his more bellicose advisers like John Bolton.
That being said, the president clearly believes he can bully Iran into unconditional submission to whatever the United States demands. And Iran is having none of it, escalating its own acts of maritime aggression and proclaiming they have missile technology capable of striking U.S. aircraft carriers.
On CNN Tuesday, correspondent Fred Pleitgen broke down the two key things Trump is hoping to accomplish in his standoff with Iran — and how he is accomplishing neither of them.
“The Iranians clearly don’t believe that pressure campaign is working,” said Pleitgen. “Hassan Rouhani, the country’s president, today went to an event and said that — first of all, Iran doesn’t want escalation with the U.S. But told the people that one of the things they need to be aware of is the Iranians are dealing with people in Washington who really are very inexperienced. A clear swipe at the Trump Administration.”
“And if you look at this maximum pressure campaign, there is essentially two things that President Trump said it would achieve very quickly,” said Pleitgen. “He said the Iranians would come back to the negotiating table, and they would be weakened militarily in the Middle Eastern region. Well, the Iranians just last week, in the form of the Supreme Leader, rejected talks two the Trump administration, and their military, clearly from the posture, is as strong as it was at any time before.
Mitch McConnell busted on CNN as the ‘ringmaster’ leaving the door open for more Russian election interference
On Tuesday, CNN's John Avlon broke down how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is every bit the obstacle to secure and safe elections as President Donald Trump is.
"There should be things that transcend petty politics, and towards the top of that list is stopping foreign powers from interfering in our elections," said Avlon, playing a clip of former special counsel Robert Mueller warning about the dangers. "Robert Mueller's warning is again, falling on willfully deaf ears. We know that foreign powers continue to try to meddle in our elections. Trump's FBI director and Director of National Intelligence have made this crystal clear."
CNN panel destroys Trump’s mass arrest threat of millions as a wildly unrealistic Orlando rally stunt
The panel on CNN's New Day cast a jaundiced eye at a threat Donald Trump made on Monday night where he threatened mass arrests of millions of immigrant families as part of an ICE operation.
On Twitter, the president wrote: "Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people."
According to one panelist on CNN, the president's threat was timed as a political stunt, with the contributor Jackie Kucinich calling it "rally-fodder" before his Orlando campaign kickoff.
CNN’s Cuomo demands Scott Jennings admit if he’ll ever be tired of Trump lying — but he refuses to say
On Monday, CNN's Chris Cuomo clashed with Republican adviser Scott Jennings over President Donald Trump's decision to fire pollsters that showed him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I don't want to get too in the weeds for people especially this far out," said Cuomo. "But the word of one of the reasons that there's some resonance and relevance of the internal polls that the president lied to the American people about in terms of what they say is his lying, Scott, that it's a problem. It's a problem for him across the country. It makes people wonder whether or not they can count on his word. When you see a scenario like this one, don't believe the polls, they were your own polls, Scott, from inside the campaign. How damaging is that to this president?"