Trump has almost completely nullified his own tax cut — here’s how

1 min ago

The 2017 tax cut has been the signature piece of legislation during President Donald Trump’s first term — but so far it’s been a massive dud with voters, as it didn’t stop the GOP from losing 40 seats in the House of Representatives during the 2018 midterm elections.

A new analysis by CBS News shows that the GOP’s tax cut is now delivering even less money to Americans than it did a year ago because the president’s trade wars with multiple countries have acted as taxes on consumption — and they have almost completely wiped out the benefits from the original cut.

“The Tax Cuts & Jobs Act delivered tax savings to the average American family of about $930 per year, according to the Tax Policy Center,” CBS explains. “But so far, the tariffs alone on Chinese imports are adding costs of $831 for the average family in the U.S., according to economists at the New York Federal Reserve. In 2019, the typical American family — meaning a family in the middle of the income distribution, earning about $56,000 per year — is only ahead by about $100.”

And if Trump enacts his threatened tariffs on Mexico next week, even that $100 could be completely wiped out. In fact, CBS cites one estimate from economist Gary Hufbauer claiming that “the typical American family could face additional costs of $1,700 per year if the tariffs on Mexican imports reaches the threatened 25 percent threshold.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Meghan McCain lashes out at ‘fake news’ after tabloid reports Whoopi Goldberg is ‘at her breaking point’

5 mins ago

June 7, 2019

On Friday, Meghan McCain attempted to clear the air by blaming the "fake news" for her controversy at ABC's "The View."

"Men who debate and host political shows together are NEVER subjected to the kind of gossip and crap women are - @JoyVBehar is my favorite liberal sparing partner and we have nothing but mutual respect for each others viewpoint. I also genuinely like her, everything is fake news," McCain tweeted.

Men who debate and host political shows together are NEVER subjected to the kind of gossip and crap women are - @JoyVBehar is my favorite liberal sparing partner and we have nothing but mutual respect for each others viewpoint. I also genuinely like her, everything is fake news. pic.twitter.com/zKgWMqNxCk

‘Dementia’: Trump buried in mockery for baffling tweet claiming the moon ‘is a part’ of Mars

54 mins ago

June 7, 2019

President Donald Trump on Friday sent out a scientifically illiterate tweet in which he scolded NASA for any plans it might have for going to the moon -- and then bizarrely claimed that the moon was "part" of the planet Mars.

"For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago," the president wrote. "They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!

Feds list Paul Manafort’s ‘fabulous’ SoHo apartment for sale at more than $3.6 million

1 hour ago

June 7, 2019

Paul Manafort's old Manhattan loft was put on the market by the federal government for more than $3.6 million.

The SoHo apartment -- one of five forfeited by the former Trump campaign manager as part of his plea agreement -- was listed with other seized properties on the U.S. Marshals Service website, reported NBC News.

A judge ordered the 2,000-square-foot apartment forfeited on May 22, after the 70-year-old Manafort began serving a 7-1/2-year federal prison sentence for a conviction on charges for tax fraud, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts.

