Trump: I couldn’t have assaulted E. Jean Carroll because ‘she’s not my type’

On Monday, in an exclusive interview with The Hill in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump reiterated his denial of the rape allegation by advice columnist E Jean Carroll, suggesting that he couldn’t have done it because he wouldn’t have been sexually attracted to her.

“I’ll say it with great respect,” said Trump. “Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

Carroll has alleged that Trump forced himself on her in a department store in the 90s, saying that he “just went at it … he pulled down my tights and it was a fight.”

Sexual attraction is broadly irrelevant to whether it is possible for a person to commit rape.