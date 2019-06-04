Trump insists thousands of protesters in London actually ‘love’ him

President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom is being met by thousands of protesters in London on Tuesday, but the president insisted during a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May that the people out in the streets actually “love” him.

After being asked about the mass protests going on in London’s Trafalgar Square against him, the president dismissed them as being insignificant.

“I heard that there were protests,” Trump said. “I said where are the protests? I don’t see any protests. I did see a protest today when I came, very small. A lot of it is fake news.”

Trump then insisted that the streets of London were being filled with people who love him.

“You saw the people waving the American flag, waving your flag,” he said. “It was tremendous spirit and love. There was great love. It was an alliance. I didn’t see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons. So it was fake news.”

Recent polling data from YouGov shows that the president is toxic politically in the U.K., as just 21 percent of residents in the country have a favorable opinion of him, while 67 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

Watch the video below.