Trump is ‘completely shutting down’ oversight: CNN’s Toobin slams the White House’s move to limit Hope Hicks testimony
On Tuesday, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tore into President Donald Trump’s White House for moving to limit what former Communications Director Hope Hicks can tell the House Judiciary Committee in her upcoming testimony.
Hope Hicks, a former communications official at the White House, will testify behind closed doors tomorrow in the House of Representatives, the Judiciary Committee,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “But the White House is now saying she has immunity — she doesn’t have to answer questions regarding the time she served in the White House.”
“You said she’s going to give testimony,” said Toobin. “I believe she will attend the hearing. I think that’s the accurate way to put this.”
“She has the answer questions about before she came to the White House,” added Blitzer.
“Who cares? That’s not the real purpose of her testimony,” said Toobin furiously. “This is just a further example of how the White House is completely shutting down the congressional oversight function for anything involving the presidency, and what the Judiciary Committee, what Congress has to do is get these things into court or else the clock’s just going to run out on all these investigations.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump had two goals in ramping up pressure on Iran — and he’s failing at both: CNN
President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he doesn't want war with Iran, which would likely put him at odds with his more bellicose advisers like John Bolton.
That being said, the president clearly believes he can bully Iran into unconditional submission to whatever the United States demands. And Iran is having none of it, escalating its own acts of maritime aggression and proclaiming they have missile technology capable of striking U.S. aircraft carriers.
CNN
Mitch McConnell busted on CNN as the ‘ringmaster’ leaving the door open for more Russian election interference
On Tuesday, CNN's John Avlon broke down how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is every bit the obstacle to secure and safe elections as President Donald Trump is.
"There should be things that transcend petty politics, and towards the top of that list is stopping foreign powers from interfering in our elections," said Avlon, playing a clip of former special counsel Robert Mueller warning about the dangers. "Robert Mueller's warning is again, falling on willfully deaf ears. We know that foreign powers continue to try to meddle in our elections. Trump's FBI director and Director of National Intelligence have made this crystal clear."
2020 Election
CNN panel destroys Trump’s mass arrest threat of millions as a wildly unrealistic Orlando rally stunt
The panel on CNN's New Day cast a jaundiced eye at a threat Donald Trump made on Monday night where he threatened mass arrests of millions of immigrant families as part of an ICE operation.
On Twitter, the president wrote: "Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people."
According to one panelist on CNN, the president's threat was timed as a political stunt, with the contributor Jackie Kucinich calling it "rally-fodder" before his Orlando campaign kickoff.