Trump is now openly soliciting foreign intelligence agencies to join the ‘Trump team’ for the 2020 election: Ex-intel officer
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Navy officer and security expert Malcolm Nance laid into President Donald Trump for saying that he’d happily accept campaign dirt from hostile foreign powers, just months after the conclusion of the two-year-long federal investigation into Russia’s efforts to sabotage the 2016 presidential election.
“Isn’t it the case that not just Russians but any foreign government fully understands that … Russia got away with attacking our election last time, what you wrote about in two books, and that they ought to just try it again at least?” asked host Joy Reid. “Because this president is open to it and his attorney general is open to it.”
“Absolutely,” said Nance. “What you saw Donald Trump do the other day … is he confessed to soliciting a crime. He decided that in his mind — and this showed his mindset and why he didn’t talk to Robert Mueller. He would have arrogantly confessed that in his mind, these crimes are not crimes, therefore he can do them.”
“What’s happened now is he has opened the Pandora’s Box,” warned Nance. “Not just foreign intelligence agencies, political organizations from around the world, private individuals, have now all been solicited to come to the Trump team and to bring any dirt that they can find, whether true or not, about Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, anybody else, and then give it to them. And there will be no repercussions and most likely there will be rewards if Trump wins another election.”
“That’s exactly what he has done there,” said Nance. “He has solicited a crime.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell takes checks from voting machine lobbyists — even as he blocks election security bills
In 2016, Russian hackers targeted voting systems in 21 states and, according to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, breached systems in Illinois and two counties in Florida, gaining access to information on millions of registered voters. In his report, Mueller described the Russian government’s interference in the 2016 elections as “sweeping and systematic.”
This article was written by Donald Shaw and reprinted from Sludge, which produces investigative journalism on lobbying and money in politics.
2020 Election
Bill Maher ‘Real Time’ panel details why Trump will lose in what will be the ‘dirtiest election ever’
A discussion on the "Overtime" segment of HBO's Real Time on who will come out ahead in the upcoming Democratic debates turned to the general 2020 election which was described as likely becoming the "dirtiest ever."
With conservative George Will seeing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as a standout candidate, comedian Martin Short threw his support behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
"He is incapable of anything coming out of his mouth that isn't impressive, " Short said of the Democratic mayor. "He's going to be phenomenal on television."
"Do you think he can beat Trump? " asked conservative columnist Bari Weiss.
2020 Election
Here’s how the first Democratic primary debates will be divided up — and who didn’t win a place on stage at all
The Democratic National Committee announced the lineup for the first debates of the primary season on Friday. Because a large number of candidates — 20 — qualified to be on the stage, they decided to hold two debates on two separate nights.
To make things even more confusing, they assigned candidates semi-randomly to each night. It wasn't entirely random, though, because the committee didn't want to end up with one night featuring many more stronger candidates than the other, so they split the candidates into two groups — those with a significant showing in national polls, and those with around 2 percent or less — and tried to divide the more popular group evenly between the two nights.