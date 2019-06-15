Trump is now openly soliciting foreign intelligence agencies to join the ‘Trump team’ for the 2020 election: Ex-intel officer

On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Navy officer and security expert Malcolm Nance laid into President Donald Trump for saying that he’d happily accept campaign dirt from hostile foreign powers, just months after the conclusion of the two-year-long federal investigation into Russia’s efforts to sabotage the 2016 presidential election.

“Isn’t it the case that not just Russians but any foreign government fully understands that … Russia got away with attacking our election last time, what you wrote about in two books, and that they ought to just try it again at least?” asked host Joy Reid. “Because this president is open to it and his attorney general is open to it.”

“Absolutely,” said Nance. “What you saw Donald Trump do the other day … is he confessed to soliciting a crime. He decided that in his mind — and this showed his mindset and why he didn’t talk to Robert Mueller. He would have arrogantly confessed that in his mind, these crimes are not crimes, therefore he can do them.”

“What’s happened now is he has opened the Pandora’s Box,” warned Nance. “Not just foreign intelligence agencies, political organizations from around the world, private individuals, have now all been solicited to come to the Trump team and to bring any dirt that they can find, whether true or not, about Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, anybody else, and then give it to them. And there will be no repercussions and most likely there will be rewards if Trump wins another election.”

“That’s exactly what he has done there,” said Nance. “He has solicited a crime.”

