Trump is telling aides he will ‘sue’ Democrats if they pursue impeachment: report
Democrats in the House of Representatives continue to be sharply divided on whether or not they should pursue impeachment of President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains adamantly opposed to impeachment, while lawmakers ranging from Rep. Maxine Waters to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are very much in favor of it. And President Trump, according the Washington Post, is claiming that he will “sue” Democrats if they pursue impeachment.
In the Post, Ashley Parker reports that Trump says he will turn to the U.S. Supreme Court if Democrats try to impeach him — and in addition to that, he has privately told aides and advisers he will “sue” them. Parker’s report is based on conversations with around 15 Trump associates, who range from White House aides to outside advisers. Trump has also publicly threatened a lawsuit against Democrats, and according to Parker, he makes that threat often in private conversations.
Some legal scholars, Parker notes, are asserting that the idea of a U.S. president suing Congress for trying to impeach him is ludicrous. Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard University, denounced Trump’s threat as “idiocy” on Twitter and posted, “Not even a SCOTUS filled with Trump appointees would get in the way of the House or Senate.”
However, attorney and Trump supporter Alan Dershowitz (who is also a Harvard Law School professor) has asserted that should Democrats pursue impeachment, the U.S. Supreme Court could intervene if the justices believed that Congress hadn’t acted constitutionally.
Whether Democrats in the House will or won’t pursue impeachment remains to be seen. Pelosi hasn’t budged on impeachment, maintaining that impeaching Trump in the House would only benefit him politically — and that even if Trump were impeached in the House, he would never be convicted by the Senate’s Republican majority.
Republican witness at Mueller hearing: Kushner and Trump Jr. became ‘beholden to Putin’ by taking meeting
On Wednesday, Robert Anderson -- former FBI assistant director of National Security -- testified before Congress about the findings of the Mueller report. Anderson denounced Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner for meeting with Kremlin agents.
He noted that Russia gained a foothold in the administration by having agents meet with people close to the President.
"That's where it starts. You're talking to people who are around the President or potential President of the United States," Anderson said. "From that point on you have a voice inside you can filter information to."
"I think Russia looked at this way in advance on how to potentially target incoming administrations," he continued.
Meghan McCain drowned in laughter after complaining about people leaving White House for reality TV
Meghan McCain drew unintentional laughter after complaining that one-time White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci might join the cast of a reality TV show.
Scaramucci's wife Deidre Ball is reportedly being considered to join the cast of Bravo's “The Real Housewives of New York City,” and her husband -- who served 11 tumultuous days in President Donald Trump's administration -- briefly appeared as a contestant CBS' “Celebrity Big Brother."
"As a loyal 'Housewives' watcher -- tonight at 9, I have it DVR'd, I'm very excited -- it is a perfect cast right now, they don't need her," McCain said. "It is a perfect cast. I don't want any new people joining. I'm totally fine, and I don't think we should be rewarding bad behavior."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scorches Kris Kobach at Census hearing: ‘I want to know about the racism’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday lambasted the Trump administration and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for a plot to include a citizenship question on the census.
At a House Oversight hearing, Ocasio-Cortez demanded to get to the bottom of how the Trump administration short-circuited the process of creating a census so that the citizenship question could be included.
"The Census is a constitutionally mandated operation that we are required to implement every 10 years," she told the committee. "Any change to the census -- the addition of a question -- usually takes five years of a process to make sure that it is vetted, that every word has been tested, to make sure that it is effective because it is one of the most important things that we do."