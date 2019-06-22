Trump launched ‘retaliatory digital strike’ against Iran — the same night he called off airstrikes: report

President Donald Trump did retaliate against Iran on Thursday, with a cyber attack on the Middle East country, Yahoo news reported Saturday.

“On Thursday evening, U.S. Cyber Command launched a retaliatory digital strike against an Iranian spy group that supported last week’s limpet mine attacks on commercial ships, according to two former intelligence officials,” Yahoo News reported.

“The group, which has ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, has over the past several years digitally tracked and targeted military and civilian ships passing through the economically important Strait of Hormuz, through which pass 17.4 million barrels of oil per day,” the publication explained. “Those capabilities, which have advanced over time, enabled attacks on vessels in the region for several years.”

The cyber warfare between the countries has been escalating.

“Meanwhile, multiple private U.S. cyber intelligence firms have reported attempts by Iranian hackers in recent weeks to infiltrate American organizations,” Yahoo News reported. “U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal they fear heightened escalations not only in physical space but in cyberspace as well.”