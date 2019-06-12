Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lied when he said he’d never spoken to the FBI — he did it during a mob case

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is well acquainted with the FBI, contrary to his own assertions Wednesday in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that he’d never called the FBI in his life after seeing some “terrible things.”

“You don’t call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do,” Trump said.

The reality is that Trump was doing business with the mob while running casinos, which earned him a chat from law enforcement.

In a Politico report from Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and Trump biographer David Cay Johnston, Trump was talking to the FBI as far back as 1980.

“FBI agents subpoenaed Trump in 1980 to ask about his dealing with John Cody, a Teamsters official described by law enforcement as a very close associate of the Gambino crime family,” wrote Johnston. “The FBI believed that Cody previously had obtained free apartments from other developers. FBI agents suspected that Cody, who controlled the flow of concrete trucks, might get a free Trump Tower apartment. Trump denied it.”

He explained that a female friend of Cody’s suddenly purchased three Trump Tower apartments, despite not having a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cody stayed there on occasion and invested $500,000 in the units,” Johnston continued. “Trump, Barrett reported, helped the woman get a $3 million mortgage without filling out a loan application or showing financials.”

Trump reportedly lamented to the FBI agents that he was concerned about his reputation.

Read his full report about Trump’s sketchy past with mobsters at Politico.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 4 ways the GOP’s star witness just undermined Trump’s bogus talking points about the Russia investigation

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

Andrew McCarthy has been an aggressive defender of President Donald Trump against the charges brought up by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Fox News and elsewhere. In fact, the former federal prosecutor has been such a fierce advocate for Trump and a purveyor of the right wing’s talking points that Republicans called him before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday to testify.

But before the committee and under penalty of perjury, McCarthy actually contradicted several of the GOP’s favorite talking points about the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign, as both John Amato and Kyle Cheney pointed out.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lied when he said he’d never spoken to the FBI — he did it during a mob case

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is well acquainted with the FBI, contrary to his own assertions Wednesday in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that he'd never called the FBI in his life after seeing some "terrible things."

"You don't call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do," Trump said.

The reality is that Trump was doing business with the mob while running casinos, which earned him a chat from law enforcement.

In a Politico report from Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and Trump biographer David Cay Johnston, Trump was talking to the FBI as far back as 1980.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is despicable’: Legal experts decry Trump’s ‘open invitation’ for Russia and others to interfere in 2020

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On the one hand, it wasn’t at all surprising for President Donald Trump to say on Wednesday that he sees nothing wrong with foreign governments offering opposition research to American political campaigns — it’s completely consistent with his actions in 2016. On the other, we should certainly still be shocked to hear Trump make these comments, especially when he admitted he would readily accept offers of election help from other countries.

He also denied that his campaign should have informed the FBI when Russia reached out in 2016 with offers of dirt on Hillary Clinton and said current FBI Director Christopher Wray was “wrong” to say that any foreign overtures to campaigns should be reported to the bureau.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]