Trump lied when he said he’d never spoken to the FBI — he did it during a mob case

President Donald Trump is well acquainted with the FBI, contrary to his own assertions Wednesday in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that he’d never called the FBI in his life after seeing some “terrible things.”

“You don’t call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do,” Trump said.

The reality is that Trump was doing business with the mob while running casinos, which earned him a chat from law enforcement.

In a Politico report from Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and Trump biographer David Cay Johnston, Trump was talking to the FBI as far back as 1980.

“FBI agents subpoenaed Trump in 1980 to ask about his dealing with John Cody, a Teamsters official described by law enforcement as a very close associate of the Gambino crime family,” wrote Johnston. “The FBI believed that Cody previously had obtained free apartments from other developers. FBI agents suspected that Cody, who controlled the flow of concrete trucks, might get a free Trump Tower apartment. Trump denied it.”

He explained that a female friend of Cody’s suddenly purchased three Trump Tower apartments, despite not having a job.

“Cody stayed there on occasion and invested $500,000 in the units,” Johnston continued. “Trump, Barrett reported, helped the woman get a $3 million mortgage without filling out a loan application or showing financials.”

Trump reportedly lamented to the FBI agents that he was concerned about his reputation.

