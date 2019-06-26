Trump-loving actor hilariously roasted for complaining that a Canadian team won’t visit the White House

Kevin Sorbo, a Trump-loving actor best known for playing Hercules in the TV series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” drew instant ridicule this week after he bitterly complained about a Canadian team that wouldn’t visit President Donald Trump at the White House.

Earlier this week, Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green said that his team would not accept an invitation to the White House thanks to the behavior of President Donald Trump.

“I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy things are,” Green explained. “But he makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things. To put it politely, I think it’s a hard no.”

Reacting to this, Sorbo accused Green and his teammates of being insufficiently grateful for all Trump has done for black Americans.

“Toronto Raptors not going to go to The White House because they want to boycott President Trump who has done more for the African/American community than Obama did?” he wrote on Twitter. “Really? Take a knee. We need more diversity in the NBA. Unfair.”

Really? Toronto Raptors not going to go to The White House because they want to boycott President Trump who has done more for the African/American community than Obama did? Really? Take a knee. We need more diversity in the NBA. Unfair. ADVERTISEMENT — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 24, 2019

Given that the Toronto Raptors are based in Canada and not the United States, Sorbo was quickly drowned in mockery — check out some of the top responses below.

Who wants to tell @ksorbs what country Toronto is in? ADVERTISEMENT — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) June 25, 2019

Trump has done absolutely NOTHING for African Americans. Don't even think about trying to spread that lie. Plus, even though the NBA is indeed an US league the Raptors are based in Canada lame brain. — Kevin D (@freekev22) June 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Why don’t you go visit the White House instead so you and Trump can talk about not winning any real awards for television or movies. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You aren’t the Hercules I remember. — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) June 25, 2019

They're not fans of hamberders. #WeTheNorth — gtaseparate 👁️‍🗨️ (@gtaseperate) June 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Buy a map, Hercules. — Totally Offseason (@Totally_Offside) June 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

We need more diversity in the NBA? Seriously? pic.twitter.com/qsvDKJxj21 — ón:kwe (@benfromcanada) June 24, 2019

Send the Harlem Globetrotters. Their unbeaten record over the Washington Generals is one for the ages. Hamberders for everyone! ADVERTISEMENT — Edwin (@edwinmundt) June 26, 2019

I think you mistyped – "done to" more accurate than "done for". — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) June 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT