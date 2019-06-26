Quantcast
Trump-loving actor hilariously roasted for complaining that a Canadian team won't visit the White House

1 min ago

Kevin Sorbo, a Trump-loving actor best known for playing Hercules in the TV series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” drew instant ridicule this week after he bitterly complained about a Canadian team that wouldn’t visit President Donald Trump at the White House.

Earlier this week, Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green said that his team would not accept an invitation to the White House thanks to the behavior of President Donald Trump.

“I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy things are,” Green explained. “But he makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things. To put it politely, I think it’s a hard no.”

Reacting to this, Sorbo accused Green and his teammates of being insufficiently grateful for all Trump has done for black Americans.

“Toronto Raptors not going to go to The White House because they want to boycott President Trump who has done more for the African/American community than Obama did?” he wrote on Twitter. “Really? Take a knee. We need more diversity in the NBA. Unfair.”

Given that the Toronto Raptors are based in Canada and not the United States, Sorbo was quickly drowned in mockery — check out some of the top responses below.

