Trump made 2nd wife Marla Maples sign prenup that cut off daughter Tiffany if she joined the military: report

32 mins ago

Donald Trump’s prenuptial agreement with his second wife, Marla Maples, contains shocking revelations about his finances and values, Vanity Fair reported Tuesday.

“A source recently passed me a revealing document from this era: Trump’s prenuptial agreement with Maples. Its draconian terms suggest a penuriousness at odds with his public image as a free-spending billionaire in his gilded triplex penthouse. And its confidential financial statements included in the agreement is a sketch of Trump’s immense privilege and the wealth he squandered, telling in both what it illuminates and what it obfuscates,” reporter Gabriel Sherman wrote.

“More than anything, the prenup shows how fiercely Trump wanted to protect the money he did have. Maples reportedly wanted $25 million, but Trump agreed to pay her only $1 million if they separated within five years, plus another $1 million to buy a house,” Vanity Fair reported.

“Trump also would stop making $100,000 child support payments for Tiffany when she turned 21. The agreement states that Trump’s payments would cease earlier if Tiffany got a full-time job, enlisted in the military, or joined the Peace Corps,” the magazine added.

“The way it was drawn up is ironclad and shows how wary he was,” legendary divorce lawyer Raoul Felder told Vanity Fair. “He was leaving nothing to chance.”

Washington man calls cops on prostitute for refusing to leave — so he could get to church on time

10 mins ago

June 4, 2019

A man in Richland, Washington called the cops on a prostitute over his house after she refused to leave.

Duval Cardwell, 53, told police that he needed Jewel Kennedy, 26, to leave so that he could get to church.

"Police interviewed Kennedy, and she admitted to offering sexual favors for money and said she was refusing to leave after a disagreement about payment," KAPP news reported.

Kennedy said she refused to leave over a money dispute.

Trump made 2nd wife Marla Maples sign prenup that cut off daughter Tiffany if she joined the military: report

30 mins ago

June 4, 2019

'Trump could face a shocking rebellion' as Republicans mount 'brutal push-back' over his trade war against Mexico: report

53 mins ago

June 4, 2019

President Donald Trump "could face a shocking rebellion against him on the Senate floor" from members of his own party who loathe the administration's new trade war against Mexico, Politico reported Tuesday.

The report followed a closed-door lunch where the White House argued the tariffs are needed to stem the flow of asylum seekers.

"But White House deputy counsel Pat Philbin and Assistant Attorney General Steve Engel faced brutal push-back from the GOP, according to multiple senators, with some threatening that Trump could actually face a veto-proof majority to overturn the tariffs," Politico reported.

