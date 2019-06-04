Trump made 2nd wife Marla Maples sign prenup that cut off daughter Tiffany if she joined the military: report

Donald Trump’s prenuptial agreement with his second wife, Marla Maples, contains shocking revelations about his finances and values, Vanity Fair reported Tuesday.

“A source recently passed me a revealing document from this era: Trump’s prenuptial agreement with Maples. Its draconian terms suggest a penuriousness at odds with his public image as a free-spending billionaire in his gilded triplex penthouse. And its confidential financial statements included in the agreement is a sketch of Trump’s immense privilege and the wealth he squandered, telling in both what it illuminates and what it obfuscates,” reporter Gabriel Sherman wrote.

“More than anything, the prenup shows how fiercely Trump wanted to protect the money he did have. Maples reportedly wanted $25 million, but Trump agreed to pay her only $1 million if they separated within five years, plus another $1 million to buy a house,” Vanity Fair reported.

“Trump also would stop making $100,000 child support payments for Tiffany when she turned 21. The agreement states that Trump’s payments would cease earlier if Tiffany got a full-time job, enlisted in the military, or joined the Peace Corps,” the magazine added.

“The way it was drawn up is ironclad and shows how wary he was,” legendary divorce lawyer Raoul Felder told Vanity Fair. “He was leaving nothing to chance.”