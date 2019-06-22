Trump nominates Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense: White House
Donald Trump has nominated Mark Esper to be the US Secretary of Defense, the White House said late Friday, as Washington navigates a spike in tensions with Iran.
The nomination of Esper, who was this week elevated to acting Pentagon chief from his post as Army Secretary, was announced hours after Trump revealed he had come close to authorizing a strike on Iran after it shot down an American drone.
There hasn’t been a full defense secretary since the resignation of James Mattis in December last year after splits in the administration over Trump’s sudden decision to remove US troops from Syria.
Esper, who must be confirmed by the Senate, is the third man to lead the Pentagon in six months.
He replaces Patrick Shanahan, who also led the military in an acting capacity but this week withdrew his name from consideration for defense secretary after facing questions over his past personal life and an allegation of domestic violence.
The new upheaval in what is one of the most powerful posts in the US government comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
Trump said Friday the United States was “cocked & loaded” to strike Iran but pulled back at the last minute because it would not have been a “proportionate” response to Tehran shooting down an American drone.
The downing of the drone — which Iran insists violated its airspace, a claim Washington denies — has seen tensions between the countries spike after a series of attacks on tankers the US has blamed on Tehran.
Unlike Shanahan, who had no military experience, 55-year-old Esper served in the 1991 Gulf War as part of the famous 101st Airborne Division of the US Army.
Esper had been a senior executive at the Raytheon defense firm for seven years when he was tapped by Trump to be Army Secretary in 2017.
MSNBC guest obliterates Trump for ducking facts in E. Jean Carroll sex assault accusation: ‘She’s the 16th woman’
On MSNBC's "Up with David Gura," Washington Examiner reporter Laura Barrón-López castigated President Donald Trump for his attempt to silence E. Jean Carroll, who alleges the president raped her in a department store in the 90s in her upcoming book.
"Laura, what should we make of the response to this?" said Gura. "The president coming out with this statement very quickly after this was published online, i'm going to read a little bit from it, because I think one facet of this particularly is worth noting. 'Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves or sell a book or carry out a political agenda, like Julie Swetnick, who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh.' This arc, this line the president is drawing to one of the accusers who came out in the confirmation hearing."
2020 Election
‘Drums of war are beating’: Bernie Sanders says everything must be done to prevent US attack on Iran
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont and 2020 presidential candidate, speaks during Jim Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry event in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., on Friday, June 21, 2019. In an op-ed published Friday night, Sanders called on Congress to do "everything it can to prevent" an attack on Iran. (Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
As the threat of war "looms" amidst a coordinated push by the Trump administration that has ratcheted up tensions with Iran, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling on the U.S. Congress and the American people to work together to ensure that another mistake like the 2003 invasion of Iraq—"the biggest foreign policy disaster in American history"—is not allowed to happen again.
Merkel says neo-Nazis must be tackled ‘without taboos’
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said Germany must resist neo-Nazis "without any taboos" following the killing of a local politician by a suspected right-wing extremist.
Such violence "must be resisted from the outset and without any taboos," Merkel said during an address to the Protestant Church Congress in the western city of Dortmund.
"This is why the state is called upon (to act) at all levels and the federal government takes this very, very seriously," said Merkel.
Her remarks came days after police arrested an alleged neo-Nazi for shooting dead Kassel city local politician Walter Luebcke -- Merkel's fellow Christan Democrat -- at his home in the western town on June 2.