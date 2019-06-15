Quantcast
Trump roasted on Twitter for promoting ‘no-brainer’ flag burning amendment: ‘Everyone protect the magic skycloth’

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted his support for a constitutional amendment sponsored by Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) to ban the burning of the American flag:

Some conservative activists have sought a ban on flag burning for years, but even they acknowledge it would have to be done by constitutional amendment, as the First Amendment does not allow a specific form of nonviolent political protest to be singled out for a ban.

Trump’s tweet soon drew widespread criticism on social media, with many people criticizing Trump’s desire to restrict freedom of speech — and some making fun of Trump’s own bizarre conduct with the flag:

