Trump says attacks on oil tankers ‘very minor’
President Donald Trump downplayed recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that Washington blames on Iran and noted that the United States is less dependent on energy supplies from the region.
“So far, it?s been very minor,” Trump told Time magazine in an interview released Monday.
However, Trump said he accepts the US intelligence assessment that Iran is behind the explosions that damaged the hulls of Norwegian and Japanese tankers.
“I don?t think too many people don?t believe it,” he said.
Iran denies responsibility for the incidents, which come as tensions spiral between Washington and Tehran over what the United States says is Iran’s secret push to develop nuclear weapons technology. Iran also denies having such a policy.
Trump told Time he would order a US military response if Iran had to be stopped getting nuclear arms, but he was not eager for war otherwise.
“I would certainly go over nuclear weapons,” he said, “and I would keep the other a question mark.”
“Other places get such vast amounts of oil there,” Trump said. “We get very little. We have made tremendous progress in the last two and a half years in energy. And when the pipelines get built, we?re now an exporter of energy. So we?re not in the position that we used to be in in the Middle East.”
Tomi Lahren melts down over popularity of new Ocasio-Cortez documentary: ‘What the hell is going on?!’
Fox News' Tomi Lahren had a furious meltdown on Tuesday over the popularity of Netflix's documentary "Knock Down the House," which follows multiple Democratic presidential candidates over the course of the 2018 midterm campaign, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
After showing a trailer for the documentary, Lahren angrily denounced Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal, which Lahren falsely claimed would ban cows.
Lahren then fumed that the documentary "somehow" won the Audience Award at this year's Sundance Film Festival, while also getting a "100 percent approval rating" from critics listed on the movie-rating website RottenTomatoes.com.
Ex-GOP congressman: Kyle Kashuv’s racist and anti-Semitic remarks are ‘exactly what we see’ from mass shooters
Former Republican U.S. Congressman David Jolly is blasting conservatives defending 18-year old Kyle Kashuv, and warning them that the remarks the Parkland massacre survivor are similar to those made by mass shooters themselves.
Kashuv drew massive right wing support on Monday after revealing that two weeks ago Harvard rescinded their offer of admission after learning of comments he made when he was 16. Among them, writing the "N" word 11 times in a row on a group Google document, saying a fellow student, a girl, liked "N*gg*rjocks," and – which has not been widely reported, wrote, “fuck the Jews” and “kill the fucking Jews.”
Meghan McCain snaps after co-host asks to vote out McConnell
Meghan McCain erupted after her colleagues blamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the extreme partisanship that has paralyzed Congress.
"The View" panelists were discussing Joe Biden's campaign promise to end political divisiveness, and McCain stood largely alone as her co-hosts said the former vice president's position was unrealistic.
"I think it's very clear that Mitch McConnell changed the rules for Merrick Garland," said co-host Sunny Hostin. "He's been obstructionist from the very beginning, it's why the Supreme Court looks the way that it looks, and McConnell has played partisan politics from the very beginning. He has had no interest in being bipartisan, and all of a sudden Joe Biden thinks when he's president Mitch McConnell is going to play ball. He is not going to play ball at all, he's going to only play ball if you play on his court with his rules, and I'm not buying it."