Trump says he banned transgender troops because they take a ‘massive amounts of drugs’
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he decided to ban transgender Americans from serving in the military because they take a “massive amounts of drugs”.
Trump told Britain’s ITV television in a wide-ranging interview that the military had strict rules regulating the use of prescription drugs.
“They take massive amounts of drugs, they have to, and you are not allowed to take drugs, you are in the military, you are not allowed to take any drugs,” Trump said.
“And they have to, after the operation they have to, they have no choice.”
The ban went into force in April following a protracted legal battle that went all the way to the US Supreme Court.
The Pentagon says the restrictions are not a blanket ban. But they do bar an overwhelming majority of people who identify as transgender from enlisting.
The policies could also impact currently serving personnel.
“We have a great military and I want to keep it that way,” Trump told ITV.
“And maybe they?d be phenomenal. I think they?d probably would be, but again you have very strict rules and regulations on prescription drugs and all these different things and they blow out of the water.”
Trump concludes a three-day state visit to Britain on Wednesday by attending a 75th anniversary commemoration of D-Day in the south England city of Portsmouth.
Alabama teens brutally beaten and threatened with rape by adults while kayaking: ‘It was just chaos’
A group of adults attacked some north Alabama teenagers and threatened them with rape while paddling on a weekend boat trip.
Collins Nelson, who recently graduated from Huntsville High School, and a group of friends were out Sunday on the Flint River when a man paddling behind them began heckling the group, reported AL.com.
The man repeatedly called the 18-year-old Nelson "sissy boy," and the teen said they returned the same slur at the heckler, but they tried to get away from him after the man threatened one of the girls with rape and said he and his friends would see the group downriver.
White House opens new front in Trump’s battle to block congressional investigations
The White House has told former top presidential aide Hope Hicks and another former senior staffer to not cooperate with a congressional investigation of alleged obstruction of justice by Donald Trump, a senior Democrat said Tuesday.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Hicks and Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff to White House counsel Don McGahn, were instructed to not comply with his panel's subpoena for documents related to their time in the White House.
The move opened a new front in Trump's battle to block congressional investigations of him, with a number of Democrats calling for impeachment of the president over acts of obstruction documented in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia meddling investigation.
Trump was ‘personally taken aback’ when military vets denounced his plan to pardon war criminals: report
President Donald Trump thought that pardoning multiple accused or convicted war criminals would be a big political winner -- but he was reportedly surprised when multiple military veterans groups came out against the proposal.
The Daily Beast reports that Trump has put his war criminal mass pardon scheme on ice after he "was personally taken aback by the across-the-board pushback" against it.