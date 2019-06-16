Quantcast
Trump says if GOP paid for Steele dossier ‘there’d be hell to pay’ — Republicans paid for half of it

Published

44 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted out once again that he doesn’t know the difference between a man hired to do opposition research and an entire country intruding on an election to sway the result.

In a Sunday Twitter rant, Trump proclaimed that if Republicans had done something like that, “there’d be hell to pay.”

The problem for Trump is that the Republicans did actually pay for the first portion of the dossier Christopher Steele wrote.

Fusion GPS was hired by Republicans to do opposition research, they were hired back [by] the Democratic Party to do opposition research,” added Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Steele dossier.

Indeed, Fusion GPS was hired by the conservative political website The Washington Free Beacon in October 2015. It was there that the Steele dossier began. Just shy of one year after that is when Democrats paid for the other half of it.

The Republican-led Intelligence Committee also issued a report revealing that the dossier was perfectly legal under every law.

