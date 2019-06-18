Trump says ‘Republicans do not believe in socialism’ — but promises to ‘defend Medicare and Social Security’
President Donald Trump complained about socialism seconds before promising to defend socialist programs during his official 2020 re-election campaign kickoff in Orland, Florida.
Trump first complained about Medicare for All, which would expand the popular health care program for seniors to those below age 65.
“America will never be a socialist country,” Trump argued, to applause.
“Republicans do not believe in socialism,” he argued. “We believe in freedom, and so do you.”
“We will defend Medicare and Social Security for our great seniors,” Trump bizarrely said next.
Both programs are socialist, popular and successful.
Trump then went on to claim that Republicans “will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions, always.”
That is in direct contrast to his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act without providing protections for patients with pre-existing conditions.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Trump introduced his family at his official campaign kickoff — including ‘my late brother Fred, Jr’
President Donald Trump introduced a long-deceased sibling moments after officially announcing his re-election bid during a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida.
"And I am profoundly thankful to my family, I have a great family. Melania, Don, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, baron, Lara, Jared, Robert, Marianne, Elizabeth and my late brother, Fred, Jr." Trump said.
Fred, Jr. was Trump's older brother and died of a heart attack almost four decades ago, passing in 1981.
"In a telephone interview last week, Mr. Trump said he had learned by watching his brother how bad choices could drag down even those who seemed destined to rise," The New York Times reported in 2016. Seeing his brother suffering led him to avoid ever trying alcohol or cigarettes, he said."
‘Take a drink every time he says no collusion’: Social media reacts to Trump’s Orlando rally
As President Donald Trump took the stage in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday to officially launch his 2020 campaign for re-election, numerous people all over social media expressed their thoughts on the matter.
Predictably, Trump had his fair share of online supporters cheering him on and wishing him luck defeating the evil liberals and "Floppy Joe" Biden — a new nickname Trump coined that joins the ranks of such other juvenile insults as "Sleepy Joe," "SleepyCreepy Joe," "Crazy Joe Biden," "Swampman Joe Biden," and "1 Percent Joe."
But at the same time, plenty of commentators noted some of the rally's more lacking features — as well as the president's own shortcomings as a leader and as a candidate.
Commentary
I don’t feel bad for Kyle Kashuv losing Harvard: He gets a glimpse of what it’s like to be black
Kyle Kashuv losing his admission to Harvard is the dose of reality that America needs now.
Public opinion, at least on the internet, appears to be split over Harvard’s decision to disinvite Kashuv from joining its incoming freshman class. Kashuv, 18, rose to prominence as a young conservative star after he survived the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. While many of his other classmates used the media attention to advocate for gun control, as they fought to deal with the trauma of seeing their classmates murdered, Kashuv did the opposite, becoming the high school outreach director for the conservative group Turning Point USA, lobbying for more guns in schools, and even meeting President Donald Trump.