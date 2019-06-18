Trump says ‘Republicans do not believe in socialism’ — but promises to ‘defend Medicare and Social Security’

President Donald Trump complained about socialism seconds before promising to defend socialist programs during his official 2020 re-election campaign kickoff in Orland, Florida.

Trump first complained about Medicare for All, which would expand the popular health care program for seniors to those below age 65.

“America will never be a socialist country,” Trump argued, to applause.

“Republicans do not believe in socialism,” he argued. “We believe in freedom, and so do you.”

“We will defend Medicare and Social Security for our great seniors,” Trump bizarrely said next.

Both programs are socialist, popular and successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump then went on to claim that Republicans “will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions, always.”

That is in direct contrast to his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act without providing protections for patients with pre-existing conditions.

Watch: