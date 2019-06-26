Quantcast
Trump screams ‘BORING!’ on Twitter after Dem Debate excoriates him over photo of dead migrants

Published

19 mins ago

on

Just as Democrats began discussing immigration reform and the difficult issues facing Americans, President Donald Trump took a moment to tweet out that he was bored. The moment came specifically just after the group of Democrats discussed the photo of the migrants who died in the Rio Grande River.

At least three Democrats could speak Spanish and thus far two of them used their expertise to connect with Latino voters. Trump does not speak a foreign language.

The Associated Press captured Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in the muddy waters of the river as they tried to reach the American promise land. Their heads are seen wrapped in Oscar’s black T-shirt, with Angie Valeria’s tiny arm around his neck.

According to Oscar’s wife Tania, the two took off across the river. He put little Angie Valeria down on the bank and went back after Tania, but the baby rushed after him and was swept up in the river current. Oscar tried to save her, but both died before Tania’s eyes.

The family had hoped to file for asylum but were turned away, so they tried to enter the country by crossing the river. Their story isn’t the only one and it’s one that many migrants knowingly face when coming to the United States. Their situations are so dire they risk death to achieve freedom.

Trump screams 'BORING!' on Twitter after Dem Debate excoriates him over photo of dead migrants

June 26, 2019

By

Just as Democrats began discussing immigration reform and the difficult issues facing Americans, President Donald Trump took a moment to tweet out that he was bored. The moment came specifically just after the group of Democrats discussed the photo of the migrants who died in the Rio Grande River.

BORING!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

