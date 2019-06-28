Trump shrugs at Vladimir Putin and says ‘don’t meddle in the election’ at Osaka meeting
President Donald Trump casually told Russian President Vladimir Putin not to “meddle” in the U.S. election.
The remarks were made at a meeting between the Russian and American presidents in Osaka, Japan on Friday.
“Don’t meddle in the election,” Trump can be heard telling Putin.
Trump shrugs at Vladimir Putin and says: 'Don't meddle in the election'
‘Kamala Harris had a moment that was 2 hours long’: Van Jones reacts to Dem debate
CNN host Van Jones argued on Thursday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) won the second Democratic presidential debate.
"Kamala Harris had a moment that was two hours long," Jones proclaimed following the event. "A star was born tonight. This is a masterful performance. She completely dominated the stage, and most importantly, she would kick Donald Trump’s butt, and she proved it tonight. That was — if you had any doubt that you could nominate a woman that would take Donald Trump to the woodshed, she just took it away from you."
According to Jones, former Vice President Joe Biden had a "breakdown" at the debate.
Ocasio-Cortez demands House and Senate pass ‘clean humanitarian’ bill for border children with ‘no tricks’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN's Jake Tapper Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is trying to ram through a bill that does nothing more than fund more military on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The House passed their version of a bill for humanitarian aid to get soap and supplies to children on the border, but it was denied by the Senate. McConnell then pushed through his own bill, which AOC said plays on the fact that members are trying to get back to their districts for Independence Day celebrations. She said she's willing to stay and get it right.